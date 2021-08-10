Royal Stars
Moon Alert: There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Moon is in Libra. You are a busy, active person who gets things done. Nevertheless, you are playful and have a fabulous sense of humor. You are lighthearted and work to make your life interesting. Security matters to you. This year you are more in touch with your higher consciousness or your religious or spiritual beliefs. You might do a personal makeover for yourself.
