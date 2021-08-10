Royal Stars

Mercury will conjure the sun in Leo until July 31; this aspect will flow into the first few weeks. It will be a positive journey and will bring many hidden surprises for all! Mercury brings mental stimulation for August, helping everyone redefine their inner selves. The focus will be on everyone finding their individuality and learning to be more self-expressive and confident in their skin. Everyone needs to know to love themselves more and embrace themselves more. This aspect embraces new thoughts and attitudes and a sense of being more bold and daring! A nice change, especially after how 2020 was.