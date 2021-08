Conner (toe) didn't participate in 11-on-11s or 7-on-7s over the weekend, Jess Root of Yahoo Sports reports. Conner had toe surgery at some point this offseason but reportedly participated in June OTAs. It's unclear if he's dealing with a new injury or simply being eased into practice at training camp. Either way, the Cardinals hope Conner and Chase Edmonds can form an effective tandem in the backfield this year. The depth options are lacking, to say the least, with Jonathan Ward, Eno Benjamin, Khalfani Muhammad and Tavien Feaster offering minimal NFL experience.