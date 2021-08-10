Cancel
Income Tax

2nd advance child tax credit check about to arrive

WXIA 11 Alive
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second installment of the advance child tax credit payment is set to hit bank accounts via direct deposit, and through the mail, starting on Friday. The first payment went out on July 15, for those with eligible children who did not opt out. The payments will happen each month on the 15th through December. August 15 falls on a weekend, so payments are being moved. But don't be surprised if it takes a couple of days to show up.

