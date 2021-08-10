Police 5k headlines ultra-short East Grand Forks City Council meeting

Even with a short advertisement for a police fundraiser, East Grand Forks City Council members held one of their quickest meetings in recent memory on Tuesday. After tentatively approving four minor pieces of city business in a matter of minutes, Mayor Steve Gander noted that police and sheriff’s deputy unions from both sides of the Red River are set to host a “10-78” 5K run this weekend. The fundraiser is named after the radio code for an officer who needs assistance. The race begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, in a parking lot immediately west of the Sorlie Bridge in Grand Forks.