GROSSE POINTE PARK — The corner of Kercheval and Maryland, where Janet’s Lunch at one time was a loved landmark in the community, soon will transform into a scene out of New Orleans. Prepare to hear jazz fill the air. Look up to see a band playing on a wraparound second-story patio. Walk through the intersection and in through the doors and see oysters waiting to be devoured. Welcome to Brine Oyster House.