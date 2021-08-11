Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Dead fish are washing up on Florida shores amid red tide bloom

By Kelsie Sandoval
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ejz1q_0bNoKuND00

Dead fish are washing up along the Gulf coast shorelines in Florida amid a widespread red tide .

Red tide occurs when there are too many algae in the water which pollute the surrounding area with harmful toxins, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). The toxic algae can kill marine life and cause respiratory problems in people.

Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, and Charlotte counties ranged from having high to low concentrations of algae in the water. Still, in the past week alone, the FWC said dead fish have washed up on the shores in those counties.

Beyond killing fish and causing respiratory problems, the red tide has displaced sharks earlier this month. Hundreds of coastal sharks have found refuge in canals, escaping from the harmful toxins.

Last month, the National Weather Service issued a warning for Pinellas County residents, saying the red tide bloom may cause coughing, sneezing, and watery eyes. Those with asthma or a lung condition are particularly susceptible. The harmful toxins have also already caused a record number of manatee deaths this year.

Red tide has occurred in the gulf coast as early as the 1700s has bloomed on and off in Florida since the 1840s.

Throughout the past few years, the red tide has caused harm to marine life. In 2017, the bloom started on the southwest coast and spread to the panhandle and east coast, causing 2,000 tons of dead marine life.

In 2019, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis reactivated The Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force to coordinate with other research groups on how to lessen the severity of red tides.

This year’s bloom may be caused by both warming waters and pollution.

In April, the Piney Point fertiliser plant released more than 200 million gallons of toxic discharge into Tampa Bay. Experts told Audubon, an environmental non-profit, that the waste contributed to the severity of the bloom.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

215K+
Followers
101K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algae Bloom#Dead Fish#Fish And Wildlife#Fwc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

A Hot Saturday, red tide continues and the tropics are waking up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re back to our typical rainy season weather pattern, which means hit-and-miss afternoon thunderstorms. And those storms will be more likely away from the beaches and at a minimum for Saturday. We are tracking three potential storms in the tropics. But these storms could be slow to develop and hold more into the open Atlantic, for now.
Myrtle Beach, SCmyrtlebeachonline.com

Video shows beached whale washed up on shore of Myrtle Beach

Some beachgoers in Myrtle Beach came across a rare, and sad, sight Monday — a whale had beached itself near 48th Avenue. A video posted by WPDE-15 Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski shows the whale stuck in the sand as the waves partially cover its body. A viewer sent the video to Piotrowski, and it circulated across Twitter and Facebook Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.
Fort Myers, FLMarconews.com

University of Florida economists detail tourism revenue losses following 2018 red tide blooms

Researchers at UF released a report on the devastating 2018 red tide event in Southwest Florida. Charter boat captains and Airbnb operators took a substantial financial hit. A new University of Florida report outlines the economic fallout to the marine industry and tourism in Southwest Florida during the 2018 red tide event that shut down beaches and shuttered some businesses.
Manatee County, FLislander.org

Red tide persists local waters

A bloom of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, persists on the coast. Over the past week, K. brevis was detected in 67 samples. Bloom concentrations greater than 100,000 cells per liter were observed in Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota counties. In Southwest Florida, K. brevis was observed at background to...
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

A few isolated storms, and the latest red tide reports

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunday a few more hit-and-miss afternoon thunderstorms will pop up. And those storms will be more likely for the coming week, but still just for the afternoon hours. We are tracking three potential storms in the tropics. But these storms could be slow to develop, but at least one has the potential to become a tropical storm.
Pinellas County, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Red Tide is still out there Tampa Bay, but so far fish kills aren’t as bad

The patchy Red Tide bloom that has drifted around Tampa Bay and the gulf coast for weeks is still here, according to water sampling data. Conditions have cleared up in the interior of Tampa Bay, which in early July was the epicenter for the toxic bloom. High levels of the organism in Red Tide continue to be found off several Pinellas County beaches, including Madeira Beach and Indian Rocks Beach in recent days. The bloom is expected to remain in the area into the weekend, according to a Red Tide forecast from a lab at the University of South Florida.
Florida StatePosted by
WJCT News

Drones, Money Pitched To Bolster Florida's Red Tide Efforts

TALLAHASSEE --- Drones could be used to monitor red tide, and money should be set aside to offset local costs of removing fish killed by toxic algae blooms, state wildlife officials said Wednesday as they look to manage future outbreaks. Members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said...
Anna Maria, FLamisun.com

Red tide respiratory irritation risk remains

ANNA MARIA ISLAND – Red tide continues to pose a risk of respiratory irritation in Manatee and surrounding counties. The Florida Department of Health issued a warning that people may experience respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation similar to cold symptoms, with some people who have breathing problems, such as asthma, experiencing more severe symptoms.
Florida Statesyvnews.com

Moon jellies, by-the-wind sailors washing up on local shores | John Lindsey

When I was on active duty with the Navy in the early 1980s, I took a swim off the coast of Naval Air Station Mayport, Florida, on a hot and humid summer day. In the 80-degree Atlantic water and about 500 yards from the beach, I felt intense pain, like a white-hot sharp piece of barb wire had wrapped around my right shoulder and arm.
Tampa, FLfox13news.com

Scientists fear second red tide bloom may occur later this summer

TAMPA, Fla. - Dr. Tracy Fanara is an ocean expert who solves mysteries others can’t figure out. Sunday, she made a stop at Shark Con in Tampa to talk about her discovery that could also be linked to the beginning of one of the worst red tide seasons the Bay Area has seen in years.
Sarasota, FLfloridasportsman.com

Red Tide August 2021

My wife was down to Lido bch a couple weeks ago and was pretty bad. Sarasota is still having problems. It seems like the bloom(s) is slowly moving south and the other to the the north up along pinellas county beaches, esp the northern half still. Bay looks to be cleaning up as is lower tampa bay. If trend continues you should be ok. might not be any fish alive to catch, but beaches should be cleaner in a couple weeks than today. Someone who actually lives and fishes there might be of more help.
Sarasota County, FLMysuncoast.com

Red tide levels increasing, report says

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday’s red tide report from Sarasota County reports debris removal efforts are underway and continuing levels of red tide in water samples. Raking of beach debris, including dead fish and seaweed, was being conducted Friday on Siesta Key, Lido Key, South Lido and Turtle Beach, the report said. Staff reported mostly moderate respiratory irritation and minor marine debris.
Lifestyleyoursun.com

Red tide spotty on local beaches, barrier islands

ENGLEWOOD — Depending on where you are and when you are there, red tide conditions vary greatly on local beaches and barrier islands. “I’m afraid to say that the red tide is very much in Boca (Grande) right now,” Kelly Lehmann wrote in an email to The Daily Sun on Friday. “We were there (Thursday) and tried multiple locations in Boca: 12th street and also at the southern tip of Gasparilla Island.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy