Update: 35 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne, 32 In Calaveras

The island country has been in the South Pacific has been praised for how it managed the Covid-19 pandemic so far. According to the data provided by the Ministry of Health, there have been 2,554,150 doses of Covid-19 doses administered so far. The total population of New Zeeland in 2019 was 4.917 million, according to official statistics. The country has reported 2,926 cases of Covid-19 infection since the beginning of the pandemic in 2019 and only 26 deaths. Recently, a case of community transmission has been reported in Auckland, the first one since February.