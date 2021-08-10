Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuolumne County, CA

Update: 35 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne, 32 In Calaveras

By Sabrina Biehl
mymotherlode.com
 9 days ago

Update 5:24 pm: San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County Public Health is reporting 32 new cases since yesterday, 94 active cases, and one hospitalization. Five of the cases are age 0-17 and there are four new cases in individuals 65 years and older. Since the pandemic began they have had 267 Covid-19 positive people who are 17 and under and 484 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Their highest active cases peaked at 123 during the first COVID-19 surge in December/January. Mariposa has 5 new cases, 73 active cases, and four hospitalizations. Mariposa’s highest active case count from the previous surge was 54 on January 4th.

www.mymotherlode.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mariposa, CA
Sonora, CA
Coronavirus
Calaveras County, CA
Health
County
Tuolumne County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sonora, CA
Tuolumne County, CA
Health
City
Tuolumne, CA
State
California State
County
Calaveras County, CA
Calaveras County, CA
Government
Tuolumne County, CA
Coronavirus
Tuolumne County, CA
Government
San Andreas, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Sonora, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Sonora, CA
Government
Calaveras County, CA
Coronavirus
City
San Andreas, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Original Post#The Board Of Supervisor#Covid#J J#County Health Department#Adventist Health#Tuolumne Public Health#State#Rapid Care#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
Related
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

Aug. 19: Public Health reports 36 new cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, Aug. 19, that there are 36 new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. On Monday, Aug. 16, (the last reporting day) 17 cases were reported. The cases reported...
Tuolumne County, CAUnion Democrat

Tuolumne County’s COVID-19 case rate breaks record, again

The two-week running average number of COVID-19 cases per day in Tuolumne County hit a new all-time high of 57.3 on Thursday as an additional 43 cases were reported. In addition, the number of people hospitalized in the county for COVID-19 climbed from 14 on Wednesday to 19 on Thursday as the delta variant continues to sweep through mostly those who are unvaccinated.
Tuolumne County, CAmymotherlode.com

Smoky Skies Prompt Tuolumne County Air Quality Advisory

Sonora, CA – With the skies blanketed by wildfire smoke, Tuolumne County health officials are alerting the public to potential health risks. The public health department and the Air Pollution Control District issued a joint public health and air quality advisory regarding the poor air quality conditions due to the Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County and other large wildfires burning in Northern California. They note that currently, due to northerly winds, the county is experiencing air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups or unhealthy depending on where you reside.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Humboldt County reports 53 more COVID cases, 5 more hospitalizations

Compiled from Humboldt County Joint Information Center releases:. Fifty-three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the county today. The total number of residents who have tested positive for the virus now stands at 6,341. Five new hospitalizations were also reported, including one person in their 30s, one in their...
Public Healthpncguam.com

Governor mulls bringing back restrictions, especially on the unvaccinated

With the surge in COVID-19 cases on island, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is considering various options, including possibly bringing back some restrictions, especially on those who are still unvaccinated. The governor said they are watching the numbers and monitoring the situation closely to make sure that the COVID surge doesn’t...
Grays Harbor County, WAChronicle

Fifth Wave of COVID Pandemic Impacts Grays Harbor County

The fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken hold in Grays Harbor County. The week of Aug. 4-11, 164 new cases total were reported, raising the pandemic total to 5,091. "We are beginning to feel the effect of the incline of our fifth wave here in Grays Harbor County," said Maranatha Hay, Grays Harbor County Public Health information officer. "New confirmed cases have been up for the past month — cases are 214% of what they were the previous month."
Clatsop County, ORKAST 1370

Coping With COVID: What To Do If Exposed

Clatsop County Public Health is urging the public, including local businesses and workers, to follow established guidelines for controlling the spread of COVID-19. As new infection numbers surge due to the Delta variant, it’s vital that people who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or believe they have been exposed to the virus, practice proper isolation and.
Public Healthpajaronian.com

County health officer reissues indoor face covering mandate

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—With the increase of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations due to the highly contagious Delta variant, the Santa Cruz County Health Officer is issuing a Health Order, effective Aug. 20 at 11:59pm, requiring all individuals to wear a face covering when in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. In...
Santa Barbara County, CACoastal View

Public Health calls for air quality watch

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District encourage residents to stay aware of local air quality conditions, the organizations stated in a press release. Wildfires throughout the western United States are producing significant smoke that is being transported around the country, including to the Santa Barbara area, the release said.
Ontario County, NYcityofgenevany.com

Updated Masking Guidance

Starting Thursday, August 19th, all visitors and employees will be required to wear masks inside public facilities and during public meetings regardless of their vaccination status. The Ontario County Public Health Department has been closely monitoring the recent COVID-19 case numbers over the past few weeks. Based on the CDC’s...
Calaveras County, CAmymotherlode.com

Calaveras County Issues Air Quality Advisory

San Andreas, CA — An Air Quality Advisory has been issued to alert the public of the potential for poor air quality conditions primarily due to smoke from the Dixie Fire in Plumas County and the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County. The joint notification by the Calaveras County Health...
Dane County, WIhngnews.com

Faced with surge in cases, health officials restore mask order

Public Health Madison & Dane County is issuing a Face Covering Emergency Order, which requires that everyone age 2 and older wear a face covering or mask when in in any enclosed building where other people, except for members of the person’s own household or living unit, could be present. This requirement applies to all of Dane County and takes effect Thursday, Sept. 16, at 12:01 a.m.
Worldhealththoroughfare.com

Covid-19 Updates: New Zeeland Reports A new Case of Community Transmission

The island country has been in the South Pacific has been praised for how it managed the Covid-19 pandemic so far. According to the data provided by the Ministry of Health, there have been 2,554,150 doses of Covid-19 doses administered so far. The total population of New Zeeland in 2019 was 4.917 million, according to official statistics. The country has reported 2,926 cases of Covid-19 infection since the beginning of the pandemic in 2019 and only 26 deaths. Recently, a case of community transmission has been reported in Auckland, the first one since February.
Sonora, CAmymotherlode.com

Mother Lode Not Included In This Week’s PSPS

Sonora, CA — PG&E warns that parts of 16 counties could lose electricity by midweek because of potential dry offshore winds. The company reports that 39,000 customers may have power cut starting on Tuesday evening. The largest area is in Butte and Shasta counties. Other counties which could be partially impacted are Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Napa, Plumas, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba.

Comments / 0

Community Policy