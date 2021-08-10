Update: 35 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne, 32 In Calaveras
Update 5:24 pm: San Andreas, CA – Calaveras County Public Health is reporting 32 new cases since yesterday, 94 active cases, and one hospitalization. Five of the cases are age 0-17 and there are four new cases in individuals 65 years and older. Since the pandemic began they have had 267 Covid-19 positive people who are 17 and under and 484 Covid-19 positive people 65 and over. Their highest active cases peaked at 123 during the first COVID-19 surge in December/January. Mariposa has 5 new cases, 73 active cases, and four hospitalizations. Mariposa’s highest active case count from the previous surge was 54 on January 4th.www.mymotherlode.com
