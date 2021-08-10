Cancel
Iowa State

Iowa is No. 18 in preseason coaches poll, Iowa State at No. 8

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KCAU) — The college football season is just around the corner and a preseason poll has Iowa State and Iowa in its top 25. The USA Today/American Football Coaches Association coaches poll, which was released Tuesday, puts Iowa State in the eight spot, which is the school’s highest preseason ranking in the poll since USA Today started administering it in 1991. The Iowa Hawkeyes have been placed in the 18 spot.

