Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Story County, IA

Story County to require masks in county buildings

who13.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTORY COUNTY, Iowa — All visitors to Story County buildings will be required to wear masks starting on Wednesday. Regardless of vaccination status, everyone over the age of 2 must wear a face covering inside county buildings, unless the person has a disability that prevents them from wearing one. Due...

who13.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Story County, IA
City
Delta, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Vaccines
Local
Iowa Health
Story County, IA
Government
Story County, IA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Disability#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Called This State "One of the Worst"

In Florida, most counties are reporting COVID cases four times higher than last year, representing 20% of infections across the United States—right as the school year is starting. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Tampa Bay 10 about the dangers the state is in—but considered it a warning for us all. Read on for 9 pieces of his essential advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Warned of "Major Surge"

We are in the midst of a "major surge" of COVID-19, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned this morning. Appearing on Morning Joe, the doctor gave a full-throated warning to all Americans about the dangers of the Delta variant—and the possibility of new mutants arising, ones that might get around our vaccines. Read on for 7 key points that may save your life, and the lives of your children—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Educationabc11.com

How masks impact the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant in a classroom

As 56 million school children return to the classroom, the debate over masks in school rages -- along with the Delta variant. "The Delta variant is really effective at making copies of itself," says John Brownstein, an infectious disease epidemiologist and ABC News contributor. "And from that, every cough or sneeze has more virus particles, meaning that you can more easily infect other people when you're sick."
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Officials: Delta causing COVID cases to spread like wildfire

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — COVID-19 cases are “spreading like wildfire” among adults as well as children in Washington and state health officials said Friday they are extremely concerned. The rapid acceleration in cases is demonstrating the delta variant’s potential to unravel the state’s hard-fought progress toward recovery, Department of Health...
Iowa StateKBUR

COVID hospitalizations in Iowa on the rise

Des Moines, IA- According to both state and federal data, the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Iowa is surging. The Des Moines Register reports that as of late Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 355 people in Iowa were hospitalized with COVID-19. That’s a nearly 66% increase in hospitalizations compared to the previous week.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Greene waves off concerns of hospital overcrowding: 'We can't live forever'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Thursday waved off concerns over hospitals exceeding capacity due to COVID-19, saying “we can’t live forever.”. During an interview with right-wing network “Real America’s Voice,” Greene claimed that the media and public health officials are over-hyping the number of people that have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
Sierra County, CAsierracountyprospect.org

Emergency Health Order 8/13/21

Sierra County Public Health Officer Issues Health Order Requiring Masks Indoors Starting August 16, 2021. Loyalton, CA – August 13, 2021: Effective Monday, August 16, face coverings will be required for everyone in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status in Sierra County. As a result of rapidly increasing case rates within the county, local and regional testing positivity rates, and number of COVID- 19 positive patients in hospitals, additional layers of protection are needed to slow the spread of COVID- 19 amidst a fourth surge. Since indoor spaces increase risk for spread there needs to be an extra layer of protection to provide to people who are both unable to get vaccinated or are more vulnerable to infection. Wearing a face covering in indoor public spaces reduces both the risk of getting and transmitting COVID-19 and does not limit business occupancy or operations.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Virus Experts Have Stopped Going to These 4 Places as Delta Surges

COVID vaccinations allowed people across the U.S. to regain a sense of normalcy amid the ongoing pandemic. In just the past few months, vaccinated Americans have done many things for the first time in over a year, like eating a meal in a packed restaurant or seeing a movie at a theater with friends. Sadly, the Delta variant has now pushed the pandemic back into dangerous territory, causing cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to surge once again. As a result of this alarming spike, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that vaccinated people wear masks indoors again in certain areas, and other health experts say they've started to bring back their own COVID precautions beyond that.
Linn County, IAKCRG.com

Linn County mask mandate goes into effect Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The mask mandate for Linn County buildings goes into effect Monday. It comes after the County Board of Supervisors voted 2 to 1 Friday to require face coverings, regardless of vaccination status. This also comes as the number of covid-19 infections rises in Linn County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy