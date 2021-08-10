Marketing and community pride combine in ‘Somos Boyle Heights’
The prideful phrase “Somos Boyle Heights” is boldly written on three new murals that recently appeared in the neighborhood. All within a one-mile radius near the neighborhood’s Western edge, they are painted on the walls of some of the neighborhood’s busiest streets. As residents pose to take photos next to their brightly colored images, the themes of food culture and resilience from the community are visible.boyleheightsbeat.com
