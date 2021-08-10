Marketing and community pride combine in ‘Somos Boyle Heights’

Growing up in the 1950’s in the San Gabriel Valley city of Monrovia, James Demetrio O’Balles experienced racial discrimination and saw people beaten up by other people or police. That helped him become aware of the issues that affect his community and world. At one point he realized there were few art galleries where people of color can visit or expose. In the interview, in which he introduced himself as “Jim,” he described his journey and the experiences that inspired him to become an art curator.