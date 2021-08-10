Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

7 Ways to Make it Easier to Talk about Money in Church

By Ann A. Michel
churchleadership.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnn Michel of the Lewis Center staff writes that churches can promote financial transparency and enhance generosity by addressing the often-taboo subject of money more openly and faithfully. She offers seven practical strategies to improve the tone of your conversation around money and giving. Some congregations are so close-lipped when...

www.churchleadership.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Church#Consumer Debt#Lewis Center#Christians#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
Lawlegalnewsline.com

Lawsuit slamming Mormon Church can claim it lied about how it would spend members' money

SALT LAKE CITY (Legal Newsline) – A disillusioned Mormon can sue the church, a federal judge has decided. Judge Robert Shelby had thrown out the proposed class action of Laura Gaddy, a former member of the church who says she became emotionally devastated when she learned what she was taught regarding the founding of the religion might not be true. She says she is currently in counseling.
ReligionWashington Times

America’s new religion: Fake Christianity

Earlier this month, the Western Journal reported that the “American Church Has Fallen: Shocking Poll Shows ‘Fake Christianity’ Has Supplanted the Biblical Worldview.”. Writing for the Journal, Rachel Bratton said this: “American Christianity has fallen. Thanks to cultural corrosion and a lack of biblical literacy, a new ‘fake Christianity’ is now being preached within the American church.”
Religionwashingtonnewsday.com

After the controversial mask guidance, most Mormons support the church, saying, “We Obey the Law of the Land.”

After the controversial mask guidance, most Mormons support the church, saying, “We Obey the Law of the Land.”. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ First Presidency, the church’s highest governing body, released a statement Wednesday asking churchgoers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and to wear face masks during public meetings.
Educationwebbweekly.com

Church: Disciple-Making

The mission of the church is making disciples. Doing so is accomplished through baptism and through teaching believers to obey everything Jesus commanded. Sounds simple, right? Well, it is — and it isn’t. Let me explain. If disciple-making was strictly an academic pursuit, we could package it as a curriculum...
ReligionSidney Daily News

Why do you need a local church home?

Why do I need to go to Church? That is a question we often hear. I ask my non-church attending friends if they are worshipping in a local congregation. And they respond with, “Why do I need to go to church?” I can just worship in my living room. I worship best sitting in the woods near a stream. I can worship God anytime I want. I don’t need to go to a church to be spiritual. And they do have a point.
outreachmagazine.com

Accepting God’s ‘Holy Sandpaper’

Just once I want to read where someone says, “I lost my job. God is good.” Or, “The doctor said it’s cancer. God is good.” Or, “My loved one died. God is good.”. His faithfulness is everlasting. He is good no matter what. A pastor friend sent me a note...
ReligionBakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Why we’re losing respect for God

In his Community Voices article ("We’re losing respect for God," Aug. 11), Tim Stormont tells us that “In the name of civil rights, gender is being split into numerous unscientific divisions to please whatever we imagine ourselves to be. And the liberty of anyone who believes different be hanged.” Whatever happened to “love thy neighbor,” a creature of God?
ReligionDestin Log

ENGAGING THE DIVINE: The 7 sacramental services of Episcopal church

In the Episcopal Branch of the Jesus Movement, the one leading worship is called not the presider but the celebrant. As an ordained minister, a priest in the Episcopal Church, it is my privilege to lead services as the community of worshipers celebrate together. What then are we celebrating? We...
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

The church makes an essential difference

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. A story is told of a poor, tiny, struggling church located in a seaside coastal village of England. The church was destroyed by a storm and, after much consideration, the congregation decided not to rebuild. The parishioners simply couldn’t afford it.
ReligionRecorder

Faith Matters: Behold your Mother

This Sunday, Aug. 15, the Catholic Church celebrates the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. It has been the constant tradition of the church that Mary, the Mother of Jesus, was taken up into heaven, body and soul, at the moment of her death. This is a good time to reflect on Mary’s role in the life of Jesus and in the life of Jesus’ followers.
ReligionGallipolis Daily Tribune

God’s Kids Korner: Put on God’s armor

One Sunday morning, Nolan and Natalie went to Sunday School as they usually did. When they got there, they noticed their teacher, Mrs. Rollins, has a rather large bag filled with all sorts of things. They wondered what she was planning, and the children soon found out. Mrs. Rollins said...
ReligionBrunswick News

Choices are difficult but commit decisions to the Lord

I have been given a scholarship to a state university, but my parents don’t like the idea of me getting a secular education. I don’t want to go against their advice, but I don’t have the same financial opportunity at a Christian college. Is it wrong for a Christian to attend a secular college?
ReligionLiberal First

Abraham’s God is faithful to all

This week has brought for my wife and me the birth of a grandson, and the memorial service for a dear friend born in Palestine before Israel was a nation. Both events fit into the framework of legacy and fulfillment of God’s promise to Abraham. Before moving on to the famous test of faith in Genesis chapter 22, I’d like to review and clarify what the promise to Abraham (Genesis chapter 12) means to us today. The point is that God is faithful to all who believe.
Religionbaptistpress.com

Bible Study: Righteousness amid ‘good things’

NASHVILLE (BP) – This weekly Bible study appears in Baptist Press in a partnership with Lifeway Christian Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention. Through its Leadership and Adult Publishing team, Lifeway publishes Sunday School curricula and additional resources for all age groups. This week’s Bible study is adapted from the...
Thousand Oaks, CAThousand Oaks Acorn

Church youth leader talks about coming out, finding God

Each week the Acorn Newspapers presents a new episode of “Branching Out,” a podcast that explores the issues in our community and the people who make the news. In this installment, Thousand Oaks Acorn reporter and host Dawn Megli sits down with Emmanuel Presbyterian Church youth discipleship leader and former City Council candidate Danny Chulack, who recently came out as gay. Chulack, a lifelong Thousand Oaks resident who grew up in the church, shares how accepting his sexuality brought him closer to his faith and how he’s using his experiences to help others find their place in the faith community. Here are some highlights:
Leavenworth, KSLeavenworth Times

There is no mention of retirement in the Bible

After 40 years of ordained ministry, serving five congregations in Iowa, California and Kansas, I was granted my retirement at the end of July. The rewards of working with these faithful people were many and each church taught me a great deal about strength, resiliency, hospitality, grace, forgiveness, passion, hope and love. With each congregation I was blessed with good and generous leaders who were seeking to live out the commitment to follow Christ as Lord and savior.
Religionalvareviewcourier.com

Half-truths of the Bible

We are born with an instinctive, but incomplete, knowledge of God. This is demonstrated by the religious impulse that has been a common characteristic of mankind throughout all ages and in all parts of the world. What all religions have in common is the notion of retribution. Whether attributed to God, Karma, or Nature, the assumption is that everyone “gets what’s coming to them” or that “we’ve all got to pay for what we’ve done.” This is, in fact, the basis of legal systems everywhere in the world. But when God intervened in the course of history 2000 years ago in the person of Christ, he introduced a new truth that overrules and replaces these former assumptions: God has removed retribution and replaced it with reconciliation.
Naperville, ILaudacy.com

Sign of the times: congregations talking about 'church defense'

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — More than two dozen houses of worship are expected to be represented Saturday at a seminar on church security. Jack Rolfe’s first “Ministry of Church Defense” event will be held at Calvary Church in Naperville. When it comes to church security, he said: “The top three concerns...

Comments / 0

Community Policy