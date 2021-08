Booth is a trip, and he acts like he would be a fun team mate to be around. But I do remember when he took the swing at the Louisville player, there were some saying that he should be dismissed from the team. People who think like that, they have never been in the heat of battle where your instincts causes you to over re-act, and that is only bc they haven't had the experience of the right actions to take, but I would much rather a have a guy with the heart to react even if they reacted in the wrong way, than one that will cower down, and allow themselves to be disrespected.