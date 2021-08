The wait is finally over. The 2021-2022 LaLiga season begins this weekend. In the very first game, Real Madrid travel to the Mendizorroza to face Deportivo Alaves. Alaves is a kind of opponent against whom Los Blancos would be favored to win. The Royal White club, however, isn’t in the best of physical shapes and in fact, could miss as many as six players on La Liga’s opening day.