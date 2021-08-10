Cancel
The Globee® Awards Issues call for 2021 Communications, Marketing, and Public Relations Executive and Professional Achievement Nominations

Times Union
 3 days ago

Accepting entries from all over the world for Achievements of Individuals in Communications, Marketing, and Public Relations. The Globee® Awards organizer of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists is now accepting nominations and entries for the 2021 Communications Excellence Awards. The Individual Categories Group consists of categories...

www.timesunion.com

IndustryTimes Union

The Future of Posts 2021 Survey Results Indicate Ecommerce Parcels Is the Top Growth Opportunity for Posts

BOSTON (PRWEB) August 13, 2021. Escher, the global leader transforming postal operators and couriers, today announced the results of its fourth annual Future of Posts survey. The Future of Posts 2021 Report highlights insights from a total of 151 respondents from 70 national post offices from around the world. The report reveals the resiliency of postal operators as they accelerate some of their strategies, while re-prioritizing their resources against the backdrop of a rapidly changing landscape.
BusinessTimes Union

InMoment and Tethr Sign Strategic Partnership to Deliver Conversation Insights Directly Through the InMoment XI Platform

Advanced visualizations, sophisticated recommendations and critical action plans will help InMoment and Tethr's clients accelerate and prioritize changes to improve customer experiences. Austin, Texas (PRWEB) August 13, 2021. Tethr, the leading research-backed conversation intelligence platform, today announced a strategic partnership with InMoment. This partnership will deliver a seamless approach to...
TechnologyTimes Union

9th Gear Technologies Selects CPQi to Support Development of Groundbreaking FX Product

9th Gear Technologies is excited to announce a new partnership with CPQi. 9th Gear is a FinTech startup with game-changing Foreign Exchange (FX) technology taking settlement times from upwards of 2 days to minutes. 9th Gear optimizes liquidity management by powering FX trades with intraday lending to achieve real time gross settlement (RTGS). The platform fueled by this engine provides transparency, reduced risk, and lower costs to participants. 9th Gear has re-imagined the conventional FX settlement process to one that is real-time, leveraging a private permissioned distributed ledger to digitally transform the $6.6 trillion/day market.
MarketsHouston Chronicle

Gabriel Marketing Group Wins Two Top Prizes for Media Relations and Content Marketing at the 2021 dotCOMM Awards

MCLEAN, VA. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Gabriel Marketing Group (GMG), the industry’s leading digital marketing and public relations agency for high-growth technology companies, today announced it was awarded two of the top prizes at the 2021 dotCOMM Awards, an annual international awards program that recognizes excellence in the use of web and digital technology tools in marketing communications. The two dotCOMM Awards bring GMG’s 2021 tally to 27 industry awards for its growth marketing, digital advertising and tech PR services.
Businessmeatpoultry.com

Tyson hires communications executive

SPRINGDALE, Ark. – Officials at Tyson Foods Inc. announced May 3 that Jennifer “JJ” Davis, will join the company as vice president of corporate communications. Prior to joining Tyson, Davis served as vice president of product and operations communications at Dell. She had worked at Dell since 2000. “JJ has...
EconomyAUTOCAR.co.uk

Autocar Business launches Automotive Marketing & Communications Awards

Autocar Business has launched a new awards initiative to recognise the work and contribution of in-house teams and supporting agencies in the automotive marketing and communications sector. The inaugural Automotive Marketing & Communications Awards powered by Autocar Business will take place on 4th November 2021, with winners recognised across 16...
Businessmartechseries.com

Intrado Acquires Hubb, Transforming the Future of Global Events

Intrado Digital Media expands its leadership position as the world’s largest technology platform uniquely built for today’s omnichannel event marketplace. Intrado Corporation, a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today that it has acquired Hubb, a leader in hybrid event management technology. As a result of the acquisition, Intrado Digital Media expands its category leadership, providing the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end solution for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events to thousands of clients around the world.
Businessaithority.com

Datometry Welcomes Amy Chang to Advisory Board

Datometry, the pioneer in database virtualization, is pleased to announce that it has added Amy Chang, board member at Disney, Procter & Gamble, Marqeta, SambaNova Systems, and Pragma, to its advisory board. In addition to the current boards she sits on, Chang has previously served on the boards of Cisco,...
Boston, MATimes Union

The 9th Annual Chief Medical Officer Summit 360° from the Conference Forum Announced 2021 Keynotes

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 13, 2021. The Conference Forum’s 9th annual Chief Medical Officer Summit 360° announced the first lineup of 2021 keynotes. The CMO Summit 360° will take place October 14-15, 2021 at the Aloft Boston Seaport District in Boston, MA. It is the only conference fully dedicated to supporting the role of the Chief Medical Officer in emerging biotechs responsible for all R&D.
TechnologyTimes Union

Automating customer service, the next technological bet for SMEs

Given the impact of the health crisis, small and medium-sized companies in Mexico made important changes to keep their businesses afloat. Among these transformations, the adoption of technology in its processes stands out. According to INEGI figures, micro, small and medium-sized companies in Mexico, which number almost 4 million, are...
Businessaithority.com

DemandTec by Acoustic Appoints Todd Michaud as CEO

Retail and CPG Technology Veteran Takes the Helm of AI Innovator Poised for Growth. As the leading end-to-end, AI-powered lifecycle pricing provider, DemandTec by Acoustic has a long and distinguished track record of innovation across its unified price, promotion, and markdown optimization platform. Through its trading partner collaboration program, DemandTec has established itself as essential to the process of connecting and synchronizing data across retailers and CPG brands. In its latest move, DemandTec announced the appointment of Todd P. Michaud as its new CEO to accelerate the organization’s growth and market leadership.
MLSmartechseries.com

Collabra Technology Hires Industry Veteran Russ Cofano as CEO

Cofano brings decades of industry experience to lead the real estate technology company’s growth. Collabra Technology, Inc., a leading provider of digital marketing and collaboration solutions for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the hiring of Russ Cofano as the company’s new president and CEO, following the retirement of co-founder and CEO Janet Case. Cofano also joins the company’s board. Cofano assumed his new role on August 9, 2021.

