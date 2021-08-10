The Globee® Awards Issues call for 2021 Communications, Marketing, and Public Relations Executive and Professional Achievement Nominations

Retail and CPG Technology Veteran Takes the Helm of AI Innovator Poised for Growth. As the leading end-to-end, AI-powered lifecycle pricing provider, DemandTec by Acoustic has a long and distinguished track record of innovation across its unified price, promotion, and markdown optimization platform. Through its trading partner collaboration program, DemandTec has established itself as essential to the process of connecting and synchronizing data across retailers and CPG brands. In its latest move, DemandTec announced the appointment of Todd P. Michaud as its new CEO to accelerate the organization’s growth and market leadership.