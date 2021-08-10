Cancel
I've been scratching the football itch lately by watching a bunch of football youtube guys and even calling in on some of the live shows. The UGA fans are always out in great numbers in the comment section pumping their chests until I drop an elbow on them with my incredible trash talking and facts and it hasn't failed yet that when they see no way to victory they bring up the all time record. First off I'm only 23 so the only games I've seen we went 1-1 in and won the game with both teams having better teams in my opinion (2013 Georgia with Aaron Murray, Todd Gurley, and crew in the valley vs Clemson with Boyd, Sammy, Grady Jarret, Beasley, and crew. I believe both teams had the talent to compete for a natty that year even though FSU was definitely winning it all. Definitely both much better teams then the 2014 game with Stoudt. They also try to bring up that we has Watson a lot in that 2014 game but they forget he only played 2 series one of which was a tuddy but I digress). So to me the all time record means jack diddly squat. Does that sting for some of the older fans on here, and would y'all agree with me when I say I will take 2 recent nattys over an all time record any day? Especially this one because we have not played much recently which UGA is very lucky we haven't.

