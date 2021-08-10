Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County takes step toward potential indoor vaccine requirement

By Ryan Carter
Daily Breeze
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePropelled by surging coronavirus caseloads and enduring resistance to vaccinations, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Aug. 10, set the wheels in motion on a possible vaccine mandate that would require proof of vaccination before entering places such as restaurants, entertainment venues, gyms and other public business spaces.

