Washoe County, NV

Rising COVID-19 cases spur health district hiring, pleas to follow vaccine and masking rules

By Jeri Chadwell
 3 days ago
The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) continues to appeal to people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 cases in the county are spiking, and the WCHD is looking to hire emergency medical technicians, registered nurses, call center workers, disease investigators and staff to help with the flow of traffic through the vaccination site at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.

