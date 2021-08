What kind of watch do you wear for your first day at a new job? If you’re Lionel Messi, the answer is easy: a Rolex. The Argentinian soccer star was spotted wearing a gorgeous rose gold Yacht-Master as he arrived in Paris to sign with PSG on Tuesday afternoon. The sporty-yet-elegant timepiece was an appropriate choice for a player signing his first contract with a team other than the one he grew up playing for. Barcelona shocked the sports world last week when it announced that Messi would be leaving the club after 21 years. Years of financial mismanagement and a newly...