Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Cuomo’s Resignation Means Andrea Stewart-Cousins Is New York’s First Black Woman Acting Lt. Governor

By Bruce C.T. Wright
rnbcincy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The pending resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over damning sexual harassment allegations has not only paved the way for the state to have its first Black woman serving as acting lieutenant governor, but it also means it will be the first time the state is led by two women.

rnbcincy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#New York State Senate#First Black Woman#Twitter#The Empire State#Cnn#The U S House#The State Senate#The U S Senate#New Yorkers#Yonkers#Community Affairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsRadar Online.com

Andrew Cuomo's Ex-Girlfriend Sandra Lee Allegedly Furious With Disgraced New York Governor For Taking Credit For Her Work During Resignation

Andrew Cuomo’s longtime ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee is not pleased with the disgraced New York Governor citing work she pushed him to do as part of his resignation speech. Insiders spoke to the New York Post about Sandra being upset with Cuomo’s farewell address. Article continues below advertisement. During the awkward...
Politicscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Nancy Pelosi’s Stepsister?

A post shared on Facebook claims New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s stepsister. There is no evidence that Pelosi and Hochul are stepsisters. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Aug. 10 that he would be resigning after New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report found he had sexually harassed 11 women, the Associated Press reported. Hochul will take Cuomo’s place on Aug. 24, becoming the first woman to serve as governor of New York, according to The New York Times.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS New York

New York State Assembly Suspends Cuomo Impeachment Investigation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is off the hook. The state Assembly has announced it will suspend its impeachment investigation. Officials say they don’t have the authority to impeach someone no longer in office. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reports, Friday the 13th turned out to be a lucky day for Cuomo. Well, sort of. There will be no ugly, drawn out impeachment hearings in Albany. But at the same time, officials plan to turn over all the dirt they uncovered to federal and state prosecutors. READ MORE: TIMELINE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Under Investigation “Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is...
PoliticsRadar Online.com

CNN's Don Lemon Refuses To Betray Colleague Chris Cuomo Following His Embattled Brother Andrew's Resignation As New York Governor

Don Lemon has made it perfectly clear that he will not betray his colleague and best friend, Chris Cuomo, by taking over the latter's primetime hour on CNN. "There has been talk of giving Don Chris' primetime slot on CNN, but Don refuses to do it out of loyalty to his friend," sources tell Radar. "The quick fix would be to expand Don's show an hour and give Chris an 'extended' vacation while the drama with his brother cools off. However, Don is having none of it and sees the move as a betrayal of his best friend."
Politicswamc.org

Heastie: Cuomo Impeachment Probe To End Aug. 25

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says the impeachment probe into outgoing Governor Andrew Cuomo will end August 25 — one day after the Democrat resigns. In a statement Friday, the Bronx Democrat says he made the decision after consulting with Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine and his majority colleagues. Heastie says the suspension is because Cuomo will resign, and the committee determined it would be unconstitutional to impeach and remove an elected official no longer in office.
Politics13 WHAM

Robach on Cuomo resignation: 'It's only the tip of the iceberg'

Greece, N.Y. — A former state senator from our area says Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation was necessary for New York state. “But I do feel strongly that it’s only the tip of the iceberg,” said former Republican state senator Joe Robach, “and the question is, where do we go from here to make sure New York state government is run as efficiently, that the governor is fully vetted and things are transparent?”
Buffalo, NYuticaphoenix.net

New York GOP chair says state Assembly needs to impeach

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Republican Party Chair Nick Langworthy said the state Assembly Judiciary Committee leading the impeachment probe of Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been moving far too slow for months now. “Time is up,” Langworthy said. “Carl Heastie, call that Assembly back into session immediately.”. He said...
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Cuomo will not be welcomed into Hamptons' social scene, society insider says: 'Persona non grata everywhere'

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo should stay away from the Hamptons social scene, a society columnist tells Fox News. Cuomo resigned from office on Tuesday, one week after New York Attorney General Letitia James released the findings of her months-long investigation into sexual harassment allegations against the politician. The 165-page report found that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women from 2013 to 2020, and that he and his office retaliated against an accuser.
New York City, NYwestsidespirit.com

What Andrew Cuomo Teaches Us – Especially the Politicians

We can learn a new lesson from the case of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who announced his resignation in a stunning historical moment on Aug. 10, 2021. After all, he is not the first state’s governor to exit office in political and personal disgrace. In fact, Cuomo is the second consecutive...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Perplexed Republicans Question Why Cuomo Must Remain New York’s Governor For Another 2 Weeks

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — As Kathy Hochul gets ready to take the helm of New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still in charge for the next and weeks, and nobody is sure what to expect. It’s not like Cuomo’s boss requires two weeks’ notice. He was the boss. So colleagues are wondering why he’s delaying his departure by 14 days. “I’m all for a smooth transition. I just don’t know if two weeks is really necessary,” Republican Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh told CBS2’s Jessica Layton on Wednesday. Walsh is on the Judiciary Committee that plans to move forward with impeachment meetings. “Kathy Hochul already...
Politicswmleader.com

For years, Kathy Hochul praised Andrew Cuomo as a protector of women

Before Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul was repulsed by outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s treatment of female staffers, she help prop him up as a leading protector of women in the workplace. Hochul called Cuomo’s behavior “repulsive and unlawful” shortly after James released her findings last week. “New York State has zero...
HomelessPosted by
Fox News

George Pataki: Thank God Andrew Cuomo Is Gone

Former Governor of New York, George Pataki, spoke to Brian Kilmeade about the resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo. Pataki said the handwriting was on the wall but even in his resignation his comments were unapologetic and didn’t acknowledge responsibility. Pataki said Cuomo acted as if he were the victim of a political witch-hunt. Pataki strongly feels that despite Cuomo’s resignation the nursing home investigation must continue in order to find out what was behind the order leading to the unnecessary elderly deaths. When asked if Andrew Cuomo is plotting a comeback, Pataki said he can see it happening and pointed to Anthony Weiner who was convicted of a felony and ran for office. On Lt Governor Kathy Hochul taking over, Pataki feels we should give her a chance. Pataki said she needs to hit the ground running to address the economic and tax crisis along with crime, the mentally ill and homelessness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy