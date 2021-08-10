Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barstow, CA

Four Inland Empire students participate in Bank of America’s Student Leaders program

By Staff report
Redlands Daily Facts
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour Inland Empire students have been working as paid interns with local nonprofits this summer, in the Bank of American Student Leaders program. The 2021 Inland Empire Student Leaders are Diego Martinez of Hemet, a 2021 graduate of West Valley High School, working with the Riverside Art Museum; Emmanuel Okeke of Fontana, who will be a senior at Summit High School, working with the Inland Empire Black Equity Fund; Diya Theodore of Riverside, a 2021 graduate of Redlands High School, working with OneFuture Coachella Valley; and Jamaal Willis of Apple Valley, a 2021 graduate of Barstow High School, working with KVCR.

www.redlandsdailyfacts.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fontana, CA
Education
City
Barstow, CA
Fontana, CA
Society
Riverside, CA
Society
City
Apple Valley, CA
Redlands, CA
Education
City
Riverside, CA
Local
California Education
Redlands, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Hemet, CA
Hemet, CA
Society
Riverside, CA
Education
City
Redlands, CA
City
Fontana, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Aguilar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Educational Inequality#Mt San Jacinto College#Bank Of America#West Valley High School#The Riverside Art Museum#Summit High School#Redlands High School#Barstow High School#Kvcr#Bank Of America#The Close Up Foundation#Stanford University#The Red Cross#Indian#City Council#Unicef#Williams College#Asb#Harvard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy