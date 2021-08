The Ascent is a game that should be sponsored by blood pressure medication. Everything about this game is tense, even walking through a place I know is safe gives me anxiety. This is a dangerous, tough world that my Indent--in-game lingo for "indentured servant"--has found himself in, and leading him through it is a stressful experience. That said, the game is a ton of fun, letting me blast through hordes of enemies as I progress through a story of political intrigue and corporate squabbling. It's rough around the edges--which somehow fits into the overall setting--but The Ascent is a dang good romp for the 15 hours I spent in there.