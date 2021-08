Columnist Sharon Nesbit has never been very tolerant of new technology. And she's not shy about saying so. EDITOR'S NOTE: Sharon has been out of action the last few weeks while battling COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated last winter. We're running some of her greatest hits while she's back home recovering. She'd like to urge everyone to get the vaccine to protect family, friends and those around them. The upstairs TV is state-of-the-art, all black and gleaming. If it were bigger, we could see people's nose hairs. I've finally maxed out on new technology. OK, here is one...