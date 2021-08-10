An Undersung Master of Jazz Gets His Day
The multi-instrumentalist and composer Brian Jackson is a lesser-known musical pioneer. Born and raised in Brooklyn, he picked up an appreciation for jazz from his parents, and he studied music as a child in Fort Greene. In 1969, at sixteen, Jackson went to Lincoln University, in Philadelphia, where he met the then-twenty-year-old poet Gil Scott-Heron. Both had enrolled at Lincoln because Langston Hughes had gone there, and both played the piano.www.newyorker.com
Comments / 0