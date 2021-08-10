An Undersung Master of Jazz Gets His Day

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In the late ‘90s and on into the 2000s I worked at a music store. I already had eclectic taste that leaned heavily on British punk and post-punk in all its many colors as well as the occasional pop release from the likes of Kylie Minogue. Working at the store allowed me to dive into unexplored areas of Motown soul, classical and jazz. In fact, jazz became something of an obsession for a few of us. We’d occasionally play the classic Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Ella Fitzgerald, and Thelonious Monk records. What really inspired us was the contemporary sounds of Charlie Hunter, Wayne Shorter, Christian McBride, Eric Truffaz, Herbie Hancock, and Roy Hargrove. They took us to places that we’d never explored before. My love for the chanteuse led me down a variety of rabbit holes. Ultimately, I found two female vocalists that I loved more than the rest. There was the smoky cool of Cassandra Wilson and the budding warmth of Dee Dee Bridgewater. Between the two, all my moods were covered.