A redesigned, colorful MacBook Air with mini-LED display to launch by mid-2022
Famed Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo is back with another prediction on the upcoming MacBook Air. As reported by MacRumors, Kuo claims the new machine will launch in around mid-2022, come in a variety of colors, and feature a mini-LED screen. He also believes the upcoming MacBook Airs will have a redesigned form factor that will match the design of the upcoming 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros.www.digitaltrends.com
Comments / 0