Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

More thunder and more heat for midweek

By Spencer Adkins
WOWK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WOWK) Wednesday looks a lot like the weather on Tuesday only Predictor shows the potential for even more heavy rain for more of the region during the day. The atmosphere is “weakly forced” meaning there aren’t many triggers for storms that the models can forecast so they each generate their own scheme of where storms are possible. Our version of Predictor shows storms early in the day forming mainly over West Virginia followed by a squall line of storms that drops in from the north late in the day. See below.

www.wowktv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Wowk#Stormtracker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Florida Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

South Florida placed in forecast cone for expected Tropical Storm Grace

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The forecast path of what’s expected to be Tropical Storm Grace was extended Friday to include South Florida, although the storm’s ultimate target and strength remain question marks. The storm was declared a tropical depression late Friday afternoon, with top winds of 35 mph, according to...
Environmentucsusa.org

More Heat This Weekend–More Inequities of Keeping Cool

This blog post was co-authored with Dr Kristy Dahl. This summer, dangerous heat seems like it’s not letting up. Last week, we looked at two large metropolitan areas in the Southwest that were forecast to bake as the heat index exceeded 100°F. We found substantial social and environmental inequities that influence who’s more likely to get sick or perish due to extreme heat. Over the next week, there is more heat in store for cities across the country. The heat index (or “feels like” temperature) in Shreveport, LA, and Mobile, AL, is forecast to get as high as 104°F. Fresno, CA, is facing a heat index of up to 103°F. Miami is also expected to be hot, with a heat index above 100°F for most of the coming week.
Florida StateJanesville Gazette

South Florida placed in forecast cone for expected Tropical Storm Grace

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The forecast path of what’s expected to be Tropical Storm Grace was extended Friday to include South Florida, although the storm’s ultimate target and strength remain question marks. The storm was declared a tropical depression late Friday afternoon, with top winds of 35 mph, according to...
EnvironmentWOWK

TROPICAL DEPRESSION FRED 11 P.M. UPDATE: Disorganized Fred continues to bring heavy rainfall over Cuba

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —Fred, still a tropical depression, has continued moving along the northern coast of Cuba, dumping heavy rain over portions of the island country. In its 11 p.m. ET advisory, the National Hurricane Center said Fred was about 150 miles south-southeast of Key West with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was moving west at 12 miles per hour. The shift west has now caused Tampa Bay to no longer be in the forecast path, however, impacts can still be felt in the bay area.
Denver, COKDVR.com

Few weekend storms with less smoke and more heat

DENVER (KDVR) — Showers and thunderstorms will slowly end across the Front Range and metro Denver this evening. The wind may be breezy at times overnight with comfortable low temperatures in the upper 50s. Saturday brings slightly hotter readings in the low 90s just a few degrees above our normal...
Public HealthWOWK

West Virginia COVID-19 numbers tick up again, not as bad as the past few days

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The most promising news from the governor’s Friday press briefing was that 3,800 more West Virginians got vaccinated this week. Still, there were 243 new cases since yesterday. There are now more than 5,300 active cases. The Delta variant cases now stand at 317, a 6% increase from Thursday. So the call for more vaccinations was clear.
Hurricane, WVWOWK

House fire reported in Hurricane

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to Putnam County Dispatch, a house on Lower Coach Road in Hurricane has caught fire. The fire was reported around 2:50 p.m. on Friday. The house is believed to be unoccupied. It was about 25% involved when the Hurricane, Teays Valley, Culloden and Winfield fire departments...

Comments / 0

Community Policy