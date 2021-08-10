More thunder and more heat for midweek

This blog post was co-authored with Dr Kristy Dahl. This summer, dangerous heat seems like it’s not letting up. Last week, we looked at two large metropolitan areas in the Southwest that were forecast to bake as the heat index exceeded 100°F. We found substantial social and environmental inequities that influence who’s more likely to get sick or perish due to extreme heat. Over the next week, there is more heat in store for cities across the country. The heat index (or “feels like” temperature) in Shreveport, LA, and Mobile, AL, is forecast to get as high as 104°F. Fresno, CA, is facing a heat index of up to 103°F. Miami is also expected to be hot, with a heat index above 100°F for most of the coming week.