Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

KC Royals: Satchel Paige and his deep ties to Kansas City

By Batoul Hammoud
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe legend of Satchel Paige is known by many in the baseball community. Although he spent the bulk of his career in the Negro Leagues, including seven seasons with the Kansas City Monarchs, Paige’s outstanding numbers earned him a well-deserved place in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The Hall enshrined him 50 years ago yesterday, and the KC Royals commemorated the historic event before Monday night’s game against the Yankees.

kingsofkauffman.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

123K+
Followers
317K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Satchel Paige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Negro League Baseball#The Negro Leagues#The Kc Royals#Yankees#Paige S Hall Of Fame#Cooperstown#Baseballhall#Royals#Baseball Reference#The National Negro League#Major League Baseball#The American League#National#Era#Indians#The St Louis Browns#The Carolina League#International League#Pacific Coast League#The Kansas City Athletics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
Salina Post

Satchel Paige’s Hall of Fame plaque on display in KC Monday, Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Royals have announced in partnership with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum and Kansas City’s own Negro League Baseball Museum that Satchel Paige’s Hall of Fame plaque will be brought from Cooperstown to Kansas City for public display on Monday at Kauffman Stadium, and Tuesday at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
BaseballMorning Journal

Satchel Paige bobblehead brings out big crowd for Crushers

Satchel Paige was always known as a drawing card when he was striking out hitters during a lengthy baseball career. Nearly 40 years after his death he can still pack a stadium. They came out in droves and lined up outside the Mercy Health Stadium far in advance of their...
MLBMLB

KC honors Satchel's historic Hall induction

It’s Satchel Paige Week in Kansas City, for a good reason: Monday marks the 50th anniversary of Paige’s induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.. He became the first to play the bulk of his career in the Negro Leagues to receive such an honor, and Kansas City is honoring the historic milestone.
MLBPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Current Champ Matt Amodio Has Hilarious Request for Joe Buck After MLB’s ‘Field of Dreams’ Announcing Gig

On Friday morning, current Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio shared an amusing request for guest host Joe Buck following last night’s “Field of Dreams” baseball game. Last night, the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox played ball on a specially made field for the one-off game. The two teams appeared from the corn fields near the original baseball diamond from Kevin Costner’s popular 1989 movie. The fans in attendance didn’t just experience an amazing venue, but a great game as well. The high-scoring matchup went down to the wire as Chicago’s Tim Anderson hit a walk-off homer for the 9-8 win.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros should consider looking at Marwin Gonzalez

On Friday, the Boston Red Sox designated Marwin Gonzalez for assignment as a corresponding move due to their recent roster shuffle. The Houston Astros, who have run thin on reliable utility players behind Aledmys Diaz, could be in the running to reel in Gonzalez. After Abraham Toro was dealt for...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

KC Royals: Why this player should be moved this winter

Nearly two years have passed since the KC Royals sent cash to the Yankees for Ryan McBroom, a first baseman-outfielder with promising power but absolutely no major league experience. He’s had his big league chances with the Royals—they’ve put him on the active roster several times—but hasn’t been able to stick with the big club.
MLB4state.news

Kansas City Royals trade Jorge Soler to Atlanta Braves

Kansas City Royals trade Jorge Soler to Atlanta Braves. Royals will get right-hander Kasey Kalich in return. The Kansas City Royals traded Jorge Soler Friday to the Atlanta Braves.Royals said they acquired minor league right-handed pitcher Kaley Kalich from the Braves. Kalich will be assigned to Quad Cities, the team said in a news release.Soler, 29, was hitting .192 with 13 homers and 37 RBI for the Royals this season. He set the franchise record with 48 home runs in 2019, also setting career highs in hits (156), doubles (33), RBI (117), walks (73) and runs scored (95) that season. He was originally acquired by the Royals on December 7, 2016 from the Chicago Cubs.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Kansas City Royals to visit the Toronto Blue Jays

Kansas City Royals (45-58, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (53-48, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (7-9, 5.55 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Blue Jays: TBD. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -277, Royals +223; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

KC Royals: Is Salvador Perez having his best season?

Ever since he was called up in 2011, Salvador Perez has won the hearts of the KC Royals and baseball fans alike. And why not? He has a great personality, kind smile, and plays the game like he’s still a kid on the sandlot. Perez has put up consistent numbers...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians: 3 young players fans should expect big things from in the future

The Indians have struggled this year but some young talent has stepped up. The Cleveland Indians are likely not making the postseason after injuries to the lineup, rotation and even their manager sidelined what was once looked at to be a promising year. Yet, as the Tribe tries to finish out the last month and then some, all eyes are going to be on the youngsters currently on the roster.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cubs fans disgusted after Marlins bat around in second inning of another blowout

Chicago Cubs fans were not having a good time watching the Miami Marlins score 11 runs in the second inning of Friday night’s game. The Chicago Cubs fanbase knew what they were in for after watching the team sell every player of value at the MLB trade deadline on July 30. Those players included Anthony Rizzo, Craig Kimbrel, Javier Baez and Kris Bryant. But the faithful did not expect things to get this bad.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Edward Olivares: Recalled by Kansas City

Olivares was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Olivares returned to the minors in early July, and he slashed .243/.325/.527 with five home runs, a triple, four doubles, 14 runs, eight RBI and a stolen base in 19 games since then. The 25-year-old has recorded 13 home runs and 12 stolen bases across 52 minor-league games this year and will attempt to carve out playing time after Jorge Soler was traded to Atlanta on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy