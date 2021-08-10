KC Royals: Satchel Paige and his deep ties to Kansas City
The legend of Satchel Paige is known by many in the baseball community. Although he spent the bulk of his career in the Negro Leagues, including seven seasons with the Kansas City Monarchs, Paige’s outstanding numbers earned him a well-deserved place in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The Hall enshrined him 50 years ago yesterday, and the KC Royals commemorated the historic event before Monday night’s game against the Yankees.kingsofkauffman.com
Comments / 0