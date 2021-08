Things had quieted down on the Deshaun Watson front, then this dude showed up on Wednesday night:. Hopefully PFT is right because the Eagles don’t need the Deshaun Watson distraction. Dude is in a complicated and messy legal situation that might not be resolved any time soon. Just roll Jalen Hurts out there and let’s find out if he’s a starter. If he’s not a QB1, go get somebody else who isn’t Deshaun Watson. Pour R32 Freon on these “talks.”