Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

AUTO MOTORCYCLE CRASH RILEY FUZZEL

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article540PM-Riley Fuzzel eastbound at Spring Creek with an auto vs motorcycle crash. A male and female have been ejected from the motorcycle. Female critical. Expect delays.

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Savannah, MOnewspressnow.com

Child driving a motorcycle dies in crash Saturday night

A 14-year-old Savannah male was pronounced dead from a crash while riding a motorcycle Saturday night on the North Belt Highway. The crash occurred as a Toyota Camry was turning east onto Northridge Drive when the motorcycle approached the intersection and struck the Camry. The teen was ejected from the motorcycle and came to rest north of the intersection according to Highway Patrol crash reports.
Sharon, PAWFMJ.com

Sharon woman victim of fatal motorcycle crash

A Sharon, Pennsylvania woman has been identified as the victim of a motorcycle crash in Shenango Township in Lawrence County. The county coroner tells 21 News that 52-year-old Jennifer Lane died at the scene of the accident along the Route 422 Bypass. A second victim was flown by medical helicopter...
Montgomery County, TXmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

IMPAIRED DRIVER REAR-ENDS MOTORCYCLE STOPPED FOR RED LIGHT-DRIVER CRITICAL

At 10:15 pm Friday night NMCFD and MCHD responded to a motorcycle crash at FM 1484 and Willis Waukegan/FM 2432. Units arrived to find a motorcycle driver in the roadway with a severe head injury. He was transported to HCA Conroe in critical condition. DPS investigated the crash and determined the 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle was southbound on FM 1484. As the driver waited at the intersection of FM 2432/Willis Waukegan an impaired female driving a 2014 Plymouth Town and Country van which was also southbound at a high rate of speed slammed into the rear of the motorcycle ejecting the driver onto the windshield of the van and pushing the motorcycle through the intersection, across the traffic island, and onto the roadway. The female was transported by DPS for a blood draw. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit responded to the scene as did an investigator from the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission. The driver remains in critical condition at HCA Conroe Hospital. The intersection was reopened just after 1 am. DPS would like any person who may have witnessed the crash to contact DPS Conroe Office. Additionally, many vehicles who did approach the scene drove through the debris field. Drivers doing this can sometimes hamper an investigation by doing this.
Shenandoah, TXmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

AUTO PEDESTRIAN FATAL CRASH IN SHENANDOAH

A little after 2 pm the driver of a Ford F250 pickup was leaving Hermann Hospital. As he got to the feeder he looked to the left for clear traffic and then pulled out. He did not see the 63-year-old male walking northbound on the feeder. He struck him at first thinking it was the curb but then realized it was a pedestrian. The feeder has been closed southbound between Research and Hermann Hospital since 2 pm. It will be opening in just a few minutes. The victim was transported by Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
Adams County, PAlocal21news.com

Two killed in Adams County crash involving motorcycle

Two people were killed when a Suzuki motorcycle crashed into a Kia in Berwick Township, according to State Police. The driver of the motorcycle was travelling east on York Road at a high rate of speed before the crash. As that rider approached C&D Bar and Grill, the driver of...
mocomotive.com

UPDATE-SUNDAY CONROE FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH

At 3:51 pm Sunday 911 dispatchers received multiple calls in reference to a motorcycle crash on FM 3083 at FM 1484 in the City of Conroe. Within four minutes Conroe Fire arrived on the scene with two critical patients. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased. The passenger of the motorcycle was transported in critical condition to Conroe Regional Hospital. Conroe Police investigated the crash. They determined the 18-wheeler was eastbound on FM 3083 and was stopped at the red light at the FM 1484 intersection. As the light changed the 18-wheeler continued eastbound. The Harley Davidson motorcycle which was eastbound also failed to control speed and struck the rear of the 18-wheeler. The driver of the motorcycle, Leathon Kent Baxley was pronounced deceased and transported to the Montgomery County Forensic Center by Eickenhorst Funeral Directors.
Julian, CAL.A. Weekly

Motorcyclist Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on SR-79 [Julian, CA]

JULIAN, CA (August 12, 2021) – Friday afternoon, a 33-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on SR-79 in Julian. Officers responded to reports of the collision around 1:20 p.m. According to the CHP, the motorcyclist was heading north in a 2008 Harley Davidson Dyna Glide when he veered...
Lancaster County, PAabc27.com

Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Lancaster County

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department says they’re investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on Hackman Road in Clay Township. Police say they responded to a crash on Hackman Road near the intersection of Lincoln Gardens Road in Clay Township on Saturday at 9:40 p.m. They...
Pawnee County, KSwesternkansasnews.com

One Injured After Motorcycle Crash in Pawnee County

PAWNEE COUNTY – One person was injured in a motorcycle accident that occured on Sunday. The crash happened just before 11:30am Sunday morning on M Road east of 130th or one and one half mile west of Larned. The KHP says a 2011 Harley Davidson driven by Scott Harkness, 52,...
Hortonville, WIWBAY Green Bay

Police: Alcohol appears to be a factor in fatal motorcycle crash

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say although a fatal motorcycle crash on Friday night in Hortonville is still being investigated, they believe speed and alcohol are factors in the crash. According to Hortonville Police, officers were called to S. Nash Street/County Road M at about 9:06 p.m. Friday for a...
Franklin County, OHNBC4 Columbus

Motorcycle crash kills one in Galloway construction zone

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A motorcyclist was killed early Sunday morning following a crash in a Franklin County construction zone. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Paul M. Alfred, 45, of Columbus, was riding his 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Galloway Road, south of Glenwood Boulevard when he crashed around 1:20 a.m.
Clayton, NCjocoreport.com

Update: Motorcycle Driver In Critical Condition After Crash

Clayton Police identified the drivers involved in a serious crash Thursday morning between a motorcycle and car on Highway 42 West at Barber Mill Road. The crash happened around 9:00am. Police said the operator of the motorcycle, David Rhodes, age 60, of Clayton was passing another vehicle while traveling on...
Posted by
St. Joseph Post

Savannah teen dies after motorcycle, car crash

BUCHANN COUNTY—A Missouri teen died in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Honda CRF250R driven by a 14-year-old Savannah boy was northbound on the Belt Highway at Northridge Drive in St. Joseph. The motorcycle struck a southbound 2005 Toyota...
NewsTimes

Multiple people hospitalized in weekend motorcycle crash in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — A serious accident involving a car and a motorcycle sent multiple people to the hospital Saturday night, town authorities said. The crash occurred on Federal Road near the Brookfield Lanes bowling alley, according to Fire Chief Andrew Ellis. Crews were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. for an accident between a motorcycle carrying two people and a car, he said.
lakeexpo.com

Motorcycle Crash Seriously Injures Versailles Man

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Versailles man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Anchorage Road, Saturday, July 29. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Tyler Stewart was driving a 2007 Yamaha R1 when the vehicle travelled off the south edge of the roadway, struck a barbed wire fence and overturned, ejecting Stewart.
TrafficNECN

Motorcycle Driver Injured in Hyannis Rotary Crash

A motorcycle driver is in the hospital after crashing in a rotary by the Barnstable Airport in Hyannis, Massachusetts. The bike could be seen in pieces on the side of the road and the rotary sign was knocked over. First responders could be seen getting onto a helicopter with the...
WGME

Motorcycle crash in Bowdoin injures Topsham man

BOWDOIN (WGME)- Sagadahoc County Sheriff's say a 40 year old Topsham man was hurt in a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning after refusing to stop for them. Around 2AM, a deputy tried to stop the 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle as it sped past him near the Bowdoin Central School. The deputy abandoned the traffic stop due to the speed of the motorcycle and the fact that it was not pulling over.
local21news.com

Fatal motorcycle crash in East Petersburg Borough

On Friday, a fatal crash between a car and motorcycle happened on State Street near Cottage Place in East Petersburg Borough. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the motorcyclist lost control, slid on the roadway, and impacted an oncoming SUV. The motorcyclist, a 41-year-old man, was provided...

Comments / 0

Community Policy