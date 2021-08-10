AUTO MOTORCYCLE CRASH RILEY FUZZEL

At 10:15 pm Friday night NMCFD and MCHD responded to a motorcycle crash at FM 1484 and Willis Waukegan/FM 2432. Units arrived to find a motorcycle driver in the roadway with a severe head injury. He was transported to HCA Conroe in critical condition. DPS investigated the crash and determined the 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle was southbound on FM 1484. As the driver waited at the intersection of FM 2432/Willis Waukegan an impaired female driving a 2014 Plymouth Town and Country van which was also southbound at a high rate of speed slammed into the rear of the motorcycle ejecting the driver onto the windshield of the van and pushing the motorcycle through the intersection, across the traffic island, and onto the roadway. The female was transported by DPS for a blood draw. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit responded to the scene as did an investigator from the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission. The driver remains in critical condition at HCA Conroe Hospital. The intersection was reopened just after 1 am. DPS would like any person who may have witnessed the crash to contact DPS Conroe Office. Additionally, many vehicles who did approach the scene drove through the debris field. Drivers doing this can sometimes hamper an investigation by doing this.