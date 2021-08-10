Cancel
NHL

Red Wings agree to 3-year deal with Jakub Vrana

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Red Wings and winger Jakub Vrana have agreed to a three-year contract worth $5.25 million per season. He had 11 points in 11 games last season with the Red Wings after they acquired him just before the NHL trade deadline. The Washington Capitals sent Vrana, Richard Panik, 2021 first- and 2022 second-round pick to Detroit for Anthony Mantha. Vrana had 36 points in 50 games last season. He had 84 career goals and 168 assists over five seasons.

NHLchatsports.com

NHL News: Red Wings Acquire Stephens … Rangers Acquire, Extend Reaves

Chris Johnston: The Tampa Bay Lightning traded forward Mitchell Stephens to the Detroit Red Wings for a 2022 sixth-round pick. Joe Smith: “GM Julien BriseBois had to walk the tightrope with the cap, said every transaction would be “dollar in, dollar out.” Mitchell Stephens dealt to Detroit for a sixth rounder is part of that. Still need to sign RFAs Colton, Raddysh, Katchouk.”
NHLCBS Sports

Red Wings' Brian Lashoff: Signs one-year deal

Lashoff secured a one-year, two-way contract from Detroit on Friday. Lashoff failed to break into a game for the Red Wings last season, instead spending the entire campaign in the minors with AHL Grand Rapids. For the Griffins, the blueliner notched one goal and two helpers in 13 contests. Look for the 31-year-old veteran to continue plying his trade primarily in the minors this year, as well.
NHLCBS Sports

Red Wings' Chase Pearson: Snags two-way deal

Pearson inked a one-year, two-way pact with Detroit on Thursday. Pearson is coming off a strong 2020-21 campaign in which he racked up 22 points in 28 contests. Selected by the organization in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, the 23-year-old center has yet to make his NHL debut but could do so during the upcoming campaign if he continues to produce in the minors.
NHLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings F Brendan Shanahan drops gloves against future teammate Derian Hatcher [VIDEO]

Not only was former Detroit Red Wings forward Brendan Shanahan one of the great goal scorers in team history, he was also one of the toughest. When he wasn’t terrorizing opposition goaltenders, he was throwing his weight around and demonstrating he wasn’t afraid to drop the gloves. In fact, he dropped the gloves 35 times during his tenure with Detroit as part of 90 career bouts.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Red Wings Roundup: Vrana Contract Analysis, and Larkin Updates

Jakub Vrana re-signed on Tuesday and Detroit Red Wings fan rejoiced. With another RFA off the list, the final three still to be signed are be Filip Hronek, Givani Smith, and Adam Erne. The latter of three has an arbitration hearing on August 21. Vrana’s three-year, $5.25M AAV deal is...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings: 5 Worst Transactions since 2016

Every NHL team has had its misery through bad trades or free agent signings. The Detroit Red Wings are no exception. The Ken Holland Era produced some questionable transactions that have forced new General Manager Steve Yzerman to completely refurbish the on-ice product, but even the Captain has made a couple plans that didn’t work out as planned.
Sportshockeybuzz.com

Wings and Vrana $2.05 million apart on arbitration

Detroit still doesn’t have a top 6 right shot forward. The market isn’t flooded with obvious candidates either. Lucas Raymond carries the hope of GM Steve Yzerman and co as being able to fill a spot in the future. For now, it may just be a void that doesn’t get filled.
Gamblingchatsports.com

Jakub Vrana Wants $5.7M

Arbitration asks for Jakub Vrana (DET): Team, $3.65M. Player, $5.7M. Can still be settled before hearing. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 9, 2021. Vrana's hearing is this Wednesday and if both sides agree to settle, it must be done before the start of the hearing. Be the first to comment.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Breaking down Jakub Vrana's arbitration hearing

While most of the players who had early arbitration dates have settled in recent days, that hasn’t been the case yet for the Red Wings and Jakub Vrana. They have until the start of the hearing on Wednesday to reach an agreement; once the hearing starts, they will have to go through the process and wait for the award.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Red Wings Prospect Pipeline Deep Dive: Albert Johansson

In 2020-21, Albert Johansson proved that he’s one of the best defensive prospects in the Detroit Red Wings pipeline. Let’s examine Johansson’s skillset, progression and when he projects to become a member of the Wings’ main roster–which could hopefully someday see a pairing with Moritz Seider. 2021 Statline. Farjestad (Swedish...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings are going to start turning the corner in 2021-22

The Detroit Red Wings are approaching the 2021-22 season, and things are about to get started when it comes to getting players back on the ice for pre-season practices/training camp. The Red Wings were a smidge better in 2020-21 than they were in 2019-20, and the small steps are a good thing.
NHLchatsports.com

Red Wings prospect Moritz Seider gets more praise from Rögle head coach

Moritz Seider is getting ready for yet another big year — after taking the SHL by storm, the 20-year-old German defenseman has his eyes set on full-time NHL action. While there should be no doubt that the reigning SHL Defenseman of the Year, and the best defenseman at the World Championship will make his NHL debut soon, Seider is getting some love from his former head coach in Sweden.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

3 Griffins Players Ready to Push for A Spot in the NHL

The Detroit Red Wings have gained a bit of a reputation for letting their prospects marinate in the American Hockey League (AHL) longer than the average team. Terms like “overripe” are sure to trigger more than a few Red Wings fans. Of course, terms like that were mostly thrown around during the Ken Holland era – an era that came to an end in the Spring of 2019 when the organization hired Steve Yzerman as executive vice president and general manager.
NHLToledo Blade

Walleye, Red Wings agree to 3-year affiliation extension

The Toledo Walleye have extended their affiliation agreement with the Detroit Red Wings. The latest affiliate agreement, which was announced on Thursday, is a three-year extension. Toledo's ECHL organization has been affiliated with Detroit's NHL organization since re-entering the league in 2009. The Walleye also will remain connected with the...
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings' Dylan Larkin expects to be fully healthy by training camp

It is easy to forget that Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin suffered a season-ending injury this past campaign. The upper-body injury occurred late in the season, courtesy of a cross check to the neck by fellow captain Jamie Benn of the Dallas Stars, with the Red Wings well out of contention and Larkin himself not even playing too well. Yet, with a new season right around the corner and Detroit and its best player looking forward to taking a step in their rebuild this year, Larkin’s injury has come back into focus.

