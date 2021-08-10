Red Wings agree to 3-year deal with Jakub Vrana
The Detroit Red Wings and winger Jakub Vrana have agreed to a three-year contract worth $5.25 million per season. He had 11 points in 11 games last season with the Red Wings after they acquired him just before the NHL trade deadline. The Washington Capitals sent Vrana, Richard Panik, 2021 first- and 2022 second-round pick to Detroit for Anthony Mantha. Vrana had 36 points in 50 games last season. He had 84 career goals and 168 assists over five seasons.www.upmatters.com
