Germantown, MD

Lightning Strike Causes Fire In Germantown

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a fire in Germantown caused by a lightning strike.

Officials said the fire started in the roof/attic area but a large amount of the fire has been knocked down.

Crews said there has been significant damage to 12 condo units and a large number of people have been displaced.

There are reports of several injures and animals have been rescued.

