Lightning Strike Causes Fire In Germantown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe weather moved across the Maryland region on Wednesday and left behind damage in the area.
There were reports of several trees down.
In Montgomery County, officials reported that a tree fell on a house.
Lundigan Ct off Alta Vista Rd, tree on house https://t.co/Ai5fWymV2e pic.twitter.com/CId4qtHdgt
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 11, 2021
There were also reports of down wires and power outages.
The storms produced damaging winds along with periods of heavy rainfall. Some viewers reported seeing quarter-sized hail.
Alta Vista Rd, off Old Georgetown Rd, tree rock wires down on top of vehicle, utility vehicle being used by work crew in area, no injuries, other nearby homes received some damage including one on Lundigan Ct https://t.co/BVFyqwPDGy pic.twitter.com/Q3cojbz7CR
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 11, 2021
Comin' in hot up in Carroll County!!@chesterlampkin #Weather @wjz @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/QTDmQ9XrZ8
— Josh (@IMeanURNotWrong) August 11, 2021
