Tony Esposito, Blackhawks’ all-time winningest goalie, dies at 78

Tony Esposito grew up old-school when it came to hockey. As a youth in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., he got to see one game a week on TV: Hockey Night in Canada with Foster Hewitt on Saturday night. By the age of 12, he began to notice something. “I was watching the goalies,” he said. “The guy would shoot from the blueline and the goalies would be standing up. How did they see through all the players in front of them?”