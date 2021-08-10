Tony Esposito, Blackhawks’ all-time winningest goalie, dies at 78
Tony Esposito, a legend in Blackhawks’ history as the franchise’s all-time winningest goalie, died Tuesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. “From his arrival in the Windy City in the late 1960s through an illustrious playing career and decades as a franchise icon, Tony left an indelible mark – both on the ice and in the community – over the next 52 years,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.chicago.suntimes.com
Comments / 0