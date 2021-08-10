Suspect with warrants out of James City Co. taken into custody after Newport News tactical incident

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A suspect is in custody after a barricade situation in the 12800 block of Jefferson Avenue Tuesday.

At 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the area for a report of a barricaded person believed to be armed.

After further investigation, police determined the person has multiple outstanding warrants, including homicide, out of James City County.

As of around 6:45 p.m., police say the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The Tactical Operations Unit responded to the scene. FBI Norfolk was also present to provide assistance if needed, but the Newport News Police Department handled the incident.

The northbound lanes of Jefferson Avenue were closed from Jefferson and Buchanan Drive to Jefferson and Richneck Road.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.