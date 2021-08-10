Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport News, VA

Suspect with warrants out of James City Co. taken into custody after Newport News tactical incident

By Web Staff
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rr09j_0bNoDtNr00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A suspect is in custody after a barricade situation in the 12800 block of Jefferson Avenue Tuesday.

At 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the area for a report of a barricaded person believed to be armed.

After further investigation, police determined the person has multiple outstanding warrants, including homicide, out of James City County.

As of around 6:45 p.m., police say the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The Tactical Operations Unit responded to the scene. FBI Norfolk was also present to provide assistance if needed, but the Newport News Police Department handled the incident.

The northbound lanes of Jefferson Avenue were closed from Jefferson and Buchanan Drive to Jefferson and Richneck Road.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Comments / 3

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Newport News, VA
James City County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
James City County, VA
Newport News, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#James City Co#Fbi Norfolk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related

Comments / 3

Community Policy