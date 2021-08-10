Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Hanover, Eastern Henrico, Eastern King William by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; Middlesex; New Kent; Western King William Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern King and Queen, west central Middlesex, New Kent and southeastern King William Counties through 730 PM EDT At 650 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from King William to near Talleysville to Bottoms Bridge. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Kent, King William, West Point, Talleysville, King And Queen Court House, Highland Springs, Tunstall, Church View, Bottoms Bridge, Stevensville, Jamaica, Little Plymouth, Shacklefords, Barhamsville, Eltham, Cohoke, Dragonville, Westwood, Rose Garden and Mattaponi. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH