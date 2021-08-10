Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Outagamie, Shawano, Southern Oconto County, Waupaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 08:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central, northeastern and east central Wisconsin. Target Area: Brown; Outagamie; Shawano; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Brown, southeastern Waupaca, southern Oconto, Outagamie and eastern Shawano Counties through 630 PM CDT At 546 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Navarino Wildlife Area to near Black Creek to near Fremont. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Navarino Wildlife Area around 550 PM CDT. Black Creek around 600 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Pulaski and Appleton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH