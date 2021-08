Activision Blizzard, during a recent earnings call, provided a quick update on Diablo 4, and possibly hinted at its release date. According to Activision, the game's development is making "strong progress," which is a bit vague, but it's coupled with word that the team is dedicating resources to creating more in-game content for the long term. In other words, the team is dumping resources into replayability and post-campaign content to ensure that in the modern games-as-a-service market, it retains players, which is smart, and not much different than how it approached Diablo 3, which continues to be supported to this day, although not substantially.