Coconino County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino, Yavapai by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 15:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coconino; Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES NEAR SEDONA Flood waters have receded and the heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

Martin County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Martin The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Martin County in east central Florida Southeastern St. Lucie County in east central Florida * Until 1215 AM EDT. * At 913 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Port Saint Lucie, Walton, Fort Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter Island, Jensen Beach, Palm City, Port Salerno, Saint Lucie Nuclear Power Plant, White City, Hobe Sound, Sewall`s Point, North River Shores, Witham Field, Nettles Island, Port Saint Lucie River Park, Indian River Estates, Ocean Breeze Park, Rio and Waveland. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 20:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Get to higher ground immediately and stay away from Fossil Creek! Flash flood waters and debris will inundate swimming holes and recreation trails crossing washes within and downstream of the Backbone Fire scar. Target Area: Gila; Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BACKBONE FIRE SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES At 855 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Backbone Fire scar were beginning to move out of the area. Lighter showers will continue through 9:00 PM. Between 0.75 and 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Backbone Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Backbone Fire scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Gila and Yavapai Counties This includes the following swimming holes All swimming holes and waterfalls on Fossil Creek and Fossil Creek Dam aka The Toilet Bowl. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz, Maricopa, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 01:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 05:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa; Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Northeastern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona East Central La Paz County in west central Arizona * Until 515 AM MST. * At 104 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. This includes Columbus Wash, 4th of July Wash, Deadman Wash, Red Raven Wash, Hoodoo Wash, and others within the warned area. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sundad, Hyder and Palm Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 00:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Far South Miami-Dade County .Fred`s track continues to shift westward gradually lowering the potential areal extent of the possible flooding across south Florida. However, due to the disorganized nature right now and the potential for meaningful track shifts over the next 24 hours or so, depending on convective trends, confidence is too low to remove areas from the watch. The bulk of the thunderstorm and heavy rain potential is expected to be on the east side of Fred as it enters the Gulf, and thus the heavy rain and localized flooding potential remains across south Florida. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of South Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Broward, Coastal Collier, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal Palm Beach, Far South Miami-Dade, Glades, Hendry, Inland Broward, Inland Collier, Inland Miami-Dade, Inland Palm Beach, Mainland Monroe, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade and Metro Palm Beach. * Through Sunday evening. * Area-wide average amounts of 3 to 5 inches are forecast through Sunday night, with isolated pockets up to 8 inches. These higher amounts are most likely across the southwest coast and southern tip of Florida.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 14:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 545 PM MST. * At 242 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern Portions of Sierra Vista, Hereford and Palominas. This includes the following streams and drainages San Pedro River and Spring Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 01:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa; Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 200 AM MST. * At 103 AM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Sentinel to 21 miles north of Tyson, moving southwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tacna, Sentinel, Paloma, Tyson, Dateland, Mohawk, Roll and Hyder. This includes AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 40 and 100. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BLUE RIVER BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 632 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Blue River Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Blue River Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Blue River Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Carlos. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 500 PM MST Sunday for a portion of Southeast Arizona.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 624 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 14 miles northeast of Benson to 6 miles southwest of Dragoon to near Pearce-Sunsites, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites and Texas Canyon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 17:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 815 PM MST. * At 511 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pearce-Sunsites, Sunizona and Kansas Settlement. This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations Hwy 181 at Turkey Creek. This includes the following streams and drainages Ash Creek, Fivemile Creek, Happy Camp Wash, Turkey Creek, O B Draw, Big Sand Wash, Pinery Creek and Gold Gulch. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 18:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 830 PM MST. * At 647 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Portal, Chiricahua National Monument, Paradise, San Simon and Rucker Canyon. This includes the following streams and drainages Fivemile Creek, East Turkey Creek, Happy Camp Wash, Onion Creek, Whitewater Draw, West Whitetail Creek, Ash Creek, Witch Creek, Wood Canyon, Stanford Creek, Indian Creek, San Simon River, Turkey Creek, South Fork Keating Creek, Pinery Creek, Rucker Canyon, Pridham Creek, Silver Creek, O B Draw, Cave Creek, Big Sand Wash, East Whitetail Creek and Keating Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Martin County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Martin by NWS

Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 23:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST SATURDAY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 1123 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, McDowell Mountain Park, Rio Verde, Goldfield Ranch, Scottsdale Airport and Fort McDowell. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 21:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 00:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn Around, Don`t Drown! Flash flooding is occurring or imminent and could affect roadways in Mayer near Big Bug Creek! Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Goodwin Fire scar in Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1245 AM MST. * At 950 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Goodwin Fire scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen in less than an hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Goodwin Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Goodwin Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mayer. This includes the following highways State Route 69 between mile markers 268 and 274. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 22:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rainfall over the Tenderfoot Fire scar will flood neighborhoods next to the scar and highway 89A south of Yarnell. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Tenderfoot Fire scar in Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1100 PM MST. * At 1007 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Tenderfoot Fire scar. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yarnell and Glen Ilah. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 277 and 278. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Forest County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Forest, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 23:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Forest; Venango FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EDT SATURDAY FOR WESTERN FOREST AND NORTHERN VENANGO COUNTIES At 1146 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain produced by thunderstorms. Cherry Run Creek was reported out of its banks, with a bridge washed out in Cornplanter Township. Route 8 has also been closed due to flooding from State Route 417 to the intersection of Route 227. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oil City, Franklin, Sugarcreek, Hasson Heights, Seneca, Polk, Rouseville, Cooperstown, Woodland Heights, Pleasantville, Utica and Oil Creek State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 23:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-14 02:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BUSH AND WOODBURY BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM MST SATURDAY FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 1108 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush and Woodbury Burn Scar. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush and Woodbury Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush and Woodbury Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Roosevelt, Tonto National Monument, Roosevelt Dam, Apache Lake and Roosevelt Estates. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 22:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MST FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 1007 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Congress to near Wickenburg to near Morristown, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wickenburg, Wittmann, Circle City, Morristown and Aguila. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 83 and 131. AZ Route 74 between mile markers 1 and 10. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 20:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-13 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Get to higher ground immediately and stay away from Fossil Creek! Flash flood waters and debris will inundate swimming holes and recreation trails crossing washes within and downstream of the Backbone Fire scar. Target Area: Gila; Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Backbone Fire scar in Gila County in east central Arizona Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1015 PM MST. * At 815 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Backbone Fire scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Backbone Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Backbone Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Gila and Yavapai Counties This includes the following swimming holes All swimming holes and waterfalls on Fossil Creek and Fossil Creek Dam aka The Toilet Bowl. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-14 03:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cabarrus FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CABARRUS COUNTY Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

