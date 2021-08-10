Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 17:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Target Area: Stephenson The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Stephenson County in northwestern Illinois * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 549 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pearl City, or near Freeport, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Freeport and Cedarville around 600 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Dakota, German Valley, Rock City and Ridott. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH