Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baltimore, Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 18:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baltimore; Harford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Harford County in northern Maryland East central Baltimore County in northern Maryland * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 655 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jarrettsville to Kingsville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Aberdeen, Havre De Grace, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Bel Air South, Bel Air North, Carney, Perry Hall, White Marsh, Fallston, Riverside, Kingsville, Pleasant Hills, Perryman, Edgewood, Joppatowne, Glen Arm, Fork, Churchville, Long Green and Carsins. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH