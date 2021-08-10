Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Giants Training Camp Report: Saquon Barkley Comes Through Okay, Evan Engram's Strong Camp and Three Thoughts

By Patricia Traina
Posted by 
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 3 days ago

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley didn't do much in his first training camp practice since being activated off the PUP list, but that activity that he did get in was encouraging to say the least, according to head coach Joe Judge.

"He got out there with the team, was moving and more and more comfortable with it," Judge said.

"What we’ll end up doing is put him through today something very similar and then we’ll back him out for tomorrow. So, again, just kind of more an extension of the rehab. We’ve got to make sure that we control not only just what he does on the field, but then also the repetitions and the volume he gets within each period, so it’s something we’re going to keep an eye on and see how his body responds."

Judge said the goal is to continue ramping up Barkley to get him re-acclimated to the speed and physicality of the game. Then the medical staff will monitor and decide on when it's safe to remove any limitations currently in place.

"Yeah, it’s more on the doctors to greenlight him," Judge said. "So, in terms of what I’m looking at, how he’s moving, how he’s responding. I make sure I’m taking the information from the medical staff and I apply that going forward with him on the field. Look, the important thing for me is he keeps progressing physically and gets used to being back out there on the grass in a football sense."

Here are some other takeaways and thoughts from the Giants' 12th day of training camp.

Evan Engram's Best Camp?

Don't look now, but Giants tight end Evan Engram has been quietly having one of his best training camps since turning pro.

Engram, who has been the picture of consistency in the passing game, looks more at ease and is playing faster than ever before.

There are a couple of reasons for that. First, this past off-season is believed to be the first one that Engram hasn't had to devote all or part of the off-season rehabbing an injury. In not having to rehab, Engram could lock in on his game deficiencies and work out those knots ahead of the upcoming season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MSfXK_0bNoDIAK00

The other reason is that Engram isn't dwelling on whatever struggles he had last year in what was his first Pro Bowl season but was also one in which he tied with George Kittle of the 49ers for the league lead in dropped passes among tight ends.

"I definitely prepared a lot for this camp," Engram said Tuesday. "Just having a mindset, just attacking each day, each play, each rep was definitely my motivation coming in, so I’m not going to think back on last year or anything. I’m just really focused on performing to my best ability in this camp for sure."

For as good as things have gone, Engram wants to get even better.

"There’s good film, but there’s also a lot I’ve got to get cleaned up. A lot of small detail stuff, footwork in the run game, hand placement, details on routes – everything that comes with being a tight end if you break it down really hard on yourself. Trying to improve on that each and every day on those things."

Three Takeaways

1. I'm not buying that Saquon Barkley will see any preseason time. While I appreciate Judge's reasoning behind that, for months, he's been emphasizing how he doesn't want to rush or risk Barkley's long-term future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fo75j_0bNoDIAK00

To put the running back in a preseason game would be doing just that, especially if Barkley were to meet up with an overzealous player trying to impress his coaching staff and who is playing at maybe a little too high of a tempo. Barkley doesn't need the preseason work to be ready, but he does need the practice reps, which can be had in a controlled environment.

2. While much attention has been on Barkley, and if he is ready for the start of the season, I find it interesting that with the Giants tight end depth having taken a little bit of a hit, no one has mentioned Kyle Rudolph and what kind of timetable he's looking at.

"The one thing that Kyle’s done a great job of is just his experience of what he’s done in the league, who he is as a person, and how he prepares," said Judge.

"Mentally, he stays as engaged as he can be through the meetings, through kind of watching tape on his feet if you would, kind of moving around in the meeting room and getting some kind of simulated reps and staying engaged.

"So when he gets back, he’s had as much mental experience as he could. Nothing can ever fully replicate or simulate what you’ve got to do on the grass, but he’s doing everything possible he can to get himself in a position that when he hears a play call, he has to get lined up, he sees the front and knows who he has to block or who he’s working off in the pass route. He can process that faster."

3. During Judge's daily media briefing, an interesting question came up today, specific to how the team plans to handle its weekly workouts with tryout players while they are on the road the next two weeks for joint practices.

"You’ve got to kind of manage that with your personnel department from behind," said Judge. "We’re not going to have any workouts for ourselves in Cleveland. That won’t be part of it, but there are some days leading up to it, and a lot of those questions may come down to either the health of the team or what we need to do to go out there and work and function in practice.

"But ultimately, we’re looking at these players competing for the roster. We’ll always churn the roster as much as we can. We’ll always see who’s available out there and make sure that we’ve got our list right and when the need comes, we know who to turn to."

With ten players expected to be cut from training camp rosters over the next two weeks and the Giants offensive line depth being somewhat thin right now due to injuries and retirements, it's probably not a stretch to assume they will be looking to add to the offensive line room.

Quick Hits

Reserve offensive tackle Nate Solder took a hit to his shoulder and was checked out by trainers. Receiver Alex Bachman left practice early, accompanied by a trainer, the reason of which was unknown.

The Giants re-signed outside linebacker Ryan Anderson, whom they waived yesterday in what the club called a procedural move. New York also activated tight end Rysen John from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and waived tight end Tommy Stevens, whom they signed last week.

Reserve offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison (unknown) has been receiving treatment on his ailment.

Receiver John Ross appeared to come up lame during Monday's practice, so his being on the side during Tuesday's practice is likely a precautionary.

In an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman revealed that fourth-round draft pick Elerson Smith strained his hamstring during the conditioning drills to start camp and that second-round pick Azeez Ojulari “has a little bit of a boo boo on his leg."

Join the Giants Country Community!

Comments / 0

GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
64
Followers
558
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Solder
Person
George Kittle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Massive brawl erupts at New York Giants training camp

The pads are on and tempers were flaring at the New York Giants training camp on Tuesday as a massive brawl erupted following a hard hit on RB Corey Clement. Following the brawl, Giants head coach Joe Judge was absolutely livid as he swore at his players and repeatedly made them run and do push-ups.
NFLchatsports.com

Kadarius Toney and Saquon Barkley inching forward at Giants training camp

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) defends a ball against wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Monday, Aug 2, 2021. Credit: Brad Penner. Kadarius Toney took part in his first football activity of training camp on Monday when, after...
NFLCBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley: Progressing well

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that Barkley's rehab from a major knee injury has been going "exceptionally well" and speculates that the running back could make his season debut somewhere between Week 1 and Week 3. Barkley's availability for Week 1 is still unclear, as that estimate implies, and...
NFLchatsports.com

MAQB: What Saquon Barkley's Return To Practice Means For The Giants

First phase of my training camp travels is in the books, and we’ve got a lot to get to. • It’s great news that Saquon Barkley was out at Giants practice on Monday—and the idea from here for the team will be making sure he stays out there. I’m told New York has a very gradual re-acclimation plan for its star tailback. The coaches haven’t ruled out his participation in preseason games or joint practices with Browns and Patriots, but that’d have to be based on his progress, and would only be done to get him a little taste of game speed prior to the regular season (which implies, of course, that his work would be limited).
NFLABC13 Houston

NFL training camp updates: Deshaun Watson, Saquon Barkley return; Lamar Jackson dealing and more

With the first full slate of preseason games kicking off on Thursday, teams continued to work in training camps across the NFL on Monday. That included Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who practiced for the first time in five days, and running back Saquon Barkley, who was activated off the physically unable to perform list and returned to practice Monday for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee early last season.
NFLallfans.co

Devontae Booker on Relationship with Saquon Barkley | New York Giants

Https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFLVGHHTGxkRunning back Devontae Booker talks to the media from training camp on Saturday about his relationship with Saquon Barkley. Subscribe to the Giants YT Channel:. Linebacker Azeez Ojulari speaks to the media Monday on his expectations for his rookie season. Subscribe to the Giants YT Channel: https://bit.ly/3dcF4jo For More Giants...
NFLSporting News

Will Saquon Barkley play for the Giants in Week 1? Latest injury updates on New York's star RB

Saquon Barkley has hit an important milestone in his return from an injury that sidelined him for most of last season. Barkley returned to Giants practice on Monday for the first time since tearing his ACL and spraining his MCL in Week 2 of the 2020 season against the Bears. The 24-year-old running back was limited during the session, and while the Giants aren't planning on putting him in any live drills yet he did get to show off his cutting and ball carrying abilities.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

Reflections After the First Week of New York Giants Training Camp

We’re just about one week into New York Giants training camp, so with a day off, it's time to reflect back on what went down. First, from a personal perspective, it was great to be back in a semi-normal training camp environment. No, we can’t roan the sidelines like we used to, and league rules prevent us from describing team drills which means we have to be careful with the information we disseminate.
NFLYardbarker

New York Giants get lesson in discipline under Joe Judge at training camp

We’ve all heard about the tough guy reputation of New York Giants head coach Joe Judge. It’s something that had produced varying reactions, ranging from respect from fans who think Judge has brought the team in line with a new direction to dismissal by some national media outlets who have called Judge a parody of himself.

Comments / 0

Community Policy