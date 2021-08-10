Special Weather Statement issued for Pawnee, Rush by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pawnee; Rush A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Pawnee and southwestern Rush Counties through 615 PM CDT At 548 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Nekoma, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rush Center and Nekoma. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
