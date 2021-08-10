Severe Weather Statement issued for Anson, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 18:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Anson; Richmond A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ANSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL RICHMOND COUNTIES At 653 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Rockingham, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rockingham, Hamlet, Morven, McFarlan, Diggs and East Rockingham. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH