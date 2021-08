Ocean pollution has many consequences for marine life, including, it appears, getting hermit crabs "excited." Low concentrations of a common plastic additive called oleamide speed up the crabs' breathing rate, indicating excitement and attraction to the material, according to a study published Tuesday in the Marine Pollution Bulletin. That might sound like good fun for the crabs, but it's yet another example of ocean plastic disrupting ecosystems and wildlife. Earlier this month, a separate study detailed the significant and heartbreaking harm all that plastic we dump in the ocean inflicts on baby turtles.