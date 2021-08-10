Cancel
Hermosa Beach, CA

South Bay residents soak up midweek sun

By Hunter Lee
Daily Breeze
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Bay residents were eager to get outdoors and enjoy the moderately warm weather Tuesday, Aug. 10, following last week’s heatwave. Beaches along the coastline were treated with sunny skies and a steady breeze, with temperatures in the mid 70s — a significant difference from last week’s hot, dry weather that prompted the National Weather Service to issue a fire advisory across Southern California’s interior valleys, mountains and deserts.

