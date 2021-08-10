Cancel
Margot Robbie Joins Wes Anderson’s Next

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Suicide Squad” star Margot Robbie is set to appear in Wes Anderson’s next movie which will shoot in Spain starting later this month. The role is said to be supporting in nature and will mark the first time Robbie will appear in an Anderson production. She joins a cast...

