Dalton, GA

GBI: Deputies kill man who fired at them during standoff

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies killed an armed man who fired at authorities during a standoff in northwest Georgia, investigators said.

The shooting happened late Monday night in the unincorporated community of Rocky Face, in Whitfield County near Dalton, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday in a news release.

When deputies responded to multiple 911 calls, they began to negotiate with an armed man. During the negotiations, the armed man began firing at the deputies with a handgun, the GBI said. The deputies returned fire, striking the man multiple times.

The gunman was transported to Hamilton Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The GBI’s Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the incident is the 60th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. That matches the pace of law enforcement shootings from 2020 in Georgia.

