Seventy-six anglers from 28 states came to the Quad-Cities this past week seeking a world championship. The unique part of this event was that these anglers were all eighth-graders or younger, which brings an entirely different aspect to the tournament. They were not fishing for prize money, boats or other traditional winnings, but were after college scholarships and a chance to experience what it is like to fish like a professional bass angler, if just for a week.