When singer-songwriter Yola first broke out last year, earning four Grammy nominations (including one for Best New Artist) on the heels of her excellent 2019 debut Walk Through Fire, there was plenty of ink spilled not just about the music she makes but what she represents as a Black woman from the UK nominated in the awards show’s Americana categories. The country-soul artist has carved out space for herself in a genre that has historically been dominated by white men, and recent controversies like the Morgan Wallen scandal have only underscored just how much still needs to change in order to fix Nashville’s race problem.