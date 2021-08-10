Cancel
Stevie Nicks Announces Cancellation of All 2021 Concerts

By Chris Haney
 3 days ago
On Tuesday, iconic Fleetwood Mac singer and songwriter Stevie Nicks announced that she has canceled all dates for her scheduled 2021 concerts. The 73-year-old musician noted rising cases of Covid-19 as the reason she decided to take action. Nicks only had five scheduled shows for 2021, but chose not to move forward with them. Each of her concerts were festival appearances. Therefore, as of now, each festival is still on, save for the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, but Stevie Nicks will not be included in them as originally planned.

