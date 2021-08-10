Cancel
Lima, OH

Back to school … and excited

By Editorials
Posted by 
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YE9zP_0bNoBXwj00
Joshua Parrish was first in line at the Back to School Celebration at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Sam Shriver | The Lima News

LIMA — It’s almost time for Lima school students to return to class. The first day for teachers will be less than a week away on Aug. 17. Students start a day later.

Aa Back to School Celebration at Martin Luther King Park on Tuesday saw hundreds of school supplies being handed out.

Joshua Parrish was first in line, arriving around 12:30 p.m.

“I was pretty lucky we were here first,” Parrish said.

Lima Schools Superintendent Jill Ackerman was pleased with how things went.

“We’re happy. I think that the threat of bad weather might have kept some people away, but we’re still looking at serving hundreds of people. That’s what it’s all about,” Ackerman said.

The effort was made possible through partnerships with several community groups.

“You see people from not just the school district, but from churches, from local businesses — the Lima Police Department is here grilling the food — so it is an entire community effort for the whole community, not just the Lima City Schools,” Ackerman said.

She says it’s important for the kids to get a good start on their school supplies.

“It’s exciting. It’s fun. … school is starting and there’s also an opportunity to make sure they have everything that they need,” Ackerman said.

T.J. Winkler, principal of West Middle School, was glad to see the kids again.

“It’s very exciting to see everybody in the community. It’s a great start to the school year, getting to support the community and it’s a fun day. You get to meet everybody coming in and you get to see former students that you’ve had along the way,” Winkler said.

Reach Sam Shriver at 567-242-0409

