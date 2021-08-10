Cancel
Billerica, MA

Billerica Parents, State Rep. Push Back Against Potential Mask Mandate In Schools

By Tiffany Chan
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

BILLERICA (CBS) — A mask debate is brewing in Billerica as parents prepare to send their children back to school. Republican State Representative Marc Lombardo says it’s not that he is not against face coverings in school, but he doesn’t think they should be mandated by the state or school district.

“Parents want their voices heard,” he said. “If those individuals want to wear masks – then I fully support their right to so, but I also support those parents who don’t want to have their children wear masks.”

The state government is leaving it up to individual school districts to decide.

Billerica Superintendent Tim Piwowar recommends that kindergarten through six-grade students be required to mask up this fall, while vaccinated middle and high schoolers have the option to go maskless.

“I think we have to be careful. I’m not saying for the whole year – I’m saying a week, a month, whatever,” said Billerica School Committee Chairman Mark Efstratiou.

Many parents in town believe they know what’s best for their kids.

“The Delta variant is something that’s being spread and it’s dangerous, but I do think it’s people’s decision to wear a mask or not,” said parent Duane Sigsbury.

“The science doesn’t suggest that children are safer wearing masks than not,” Lombardo said.

But a local pediatric infectious disease specialist disagrees. Massachusetts General Hospital Doctor Jason Harris said for children not yet eligible for the vaccine, wearing a mask can be lifesaving.

“I disagree with those parents and from just personal experience, I’ve taken care of kids who’ve really suffered from COVID,” Harris said. “I think masks are the best ways to prevent COVID in schools and in the community.”

Some Billerica parents have organized a protest on August 24, when the school committee plans to vote on their masking guidelines.

